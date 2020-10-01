Local and State Briefs

4 A&T students shot off-campus
GREENSBORO — Four N.C. A&T State University students were wounded during a shooting off-campus Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Greensboro Police Spokesperson Ron Glenn said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. at an off-campus apartment complex, news outlets reported.
The school sent out an alert around 5:30 p.m.
Two victims were in critical condition and the others were stable.
All four victims are expected to survive, said Todd Simmons, the school's associate vice chancellor for University Relations.
Two suspects were taken into custody but it's unclear whether they will face charges.
Information on the victims wasn't immediately release. Police said the investigation was ongoing.
NC halts plan to resolve ballot issue
RALEIGH — Pending a legal review, the North Carolina State Board of Elections is suspending steps to allow voters to correct absentee ballots lacking the required witness signature by signing an affidavit.
In a memo sent to county elections officials on Thursday, the state board's executive director, Karen Brinson Bell, ordered them to hit the brakes on the plan.
"Absentee envelopes with a missing witness signature shall be kept in a secure location and shall not be considered by the county board until further notice," Bell wrote.
Last week's memo had directed counties to send out affidavits to the thousands of voters who need to correct witness-related issues in order for their ballots to count. State data has shown that ballots cast by Black voters have been set aside by county boards because of incomplete witness information at a higher rate than other voters.
Before the state began encouraging the use of affidavits, local elections officials had to send out an entirely new ballot for voters to complete with all the necessary information.
The Associated Press
