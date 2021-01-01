Local and State Briefs

Moped driver injured
in W-S collision
Winston-Salem police said a moped operator was seriously injured on New Year's Eve during a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Vargrave Street and a ramp leading to U.S. 52.
Police said Terence R. Mason, 35, was thrown from his moped when it collided with a BMW driven by Wesley Littlejohn at the intersection.
The wreck occurred at 6:45 p.m.
Police said Littlejohn was driving north on Vargrave and made a left turn to get onto the ramp leading to northbound U.S. 52.
Mason was traveling south on Vargrave Street through the same intersection. The vehicles collided and Mason was thrown into the front windshield of the BMW.
Police said Mason was taken to a local hospital for treatment by emergency workers.
The roadway was closed for about two hours during the police investigation.
Police said anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
— Wesley Young
Kernersville police investigate death
of pedestrian
KERNERSVILLE — Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck in the intersection of Piney Grove Road and Church Street on Thursday.
Kernersville police said the pedestrian, who was not identified, died at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Anyone with information should call police at 336-996-3177.
Authorities said the death was the first fatality investigated by the department in 2020.
— Wesley Young
Police search
for missing man
Winston-Salem police have issued a Silver Alert as they search for a man said to suffer from mild cognitive delays who went missing Friday morning.
Police identified the man as Jacobo Mendez Herrera, who is a 63-year-old Hispanic man standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.
Police said Herrera was last seen at 4001 N. Cherry Street about 11 a.m. He was wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans, work boots and a Dallas Cowboys ball cap with a star.
Anyone with information about Herrera should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
— Wesley Young
Five displaced in
apartment fire
Winston-Salem firefighters said working smoke alarms in an apartment alerted the occupants to a fire on Wednesday, allowing them to safely exit the structure.
The fire occurred in the 1200 block of E. 29th St. in Winston-Salem.
Around 7:42 p.m., firefighters posted video on the department's Twitter feed showing smoke rising above the apartment and firefighters working to put out the fire.
By 7:47 p.m., firefighters were reporting that the apartment was clear of people on their initial search. A secondary search at 7:54 p.m. also found no one inside the structure and the fire now under control.
The cause of the fire was not given.
The fire department reported that the American Red Cross was called in to help find shelter for the five people who were displaced from their home.