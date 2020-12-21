Local and State Briefs

One person hurt in W-S shooting
One person was taken to the hospital late Monday after a shooting in southeastern Winston-Salem.
The shooting took place in the 1200 block of Bretton Street.
A woman who lives nearby said she heard several gunshots around 10:30 p.m.
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department had blocked off a portion of Bretton Street between Peachtree Street and Longview Drive as they carried out their investigation.
Wesley Young
Woman shot at apartment complex
Winston-Salem police say a woman was shot and seriously injured Monday night when she got into a fight with two people who tried to rob her during a drug deal in the 1100 block of Burke Village Lane.
Police said shooting victim Shannon Carter, who is 29, told them that while she was involved in the potential purchase of narcotics from two people, they attempted to rob her and a fight broke out.
Sometime during the fight, police said, Carter was shot. The shooting occurred at 7:41 p.m. The suspects fled on foot and Carter tried to chase them in a vehicle, police said.
While Carter’s injury was considered serious, police said her wounds did not appear to be life-threatening. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said the suspects were slender and wore blue jeans and blue jackets.
Police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
Wesley Young
Six people displaced in house fire
Two adults and four children were displaced Monday night when a fire broke out at a house at 303 Methodist Drive in Winston-Salem.
Firefighters with the Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire started in an electrical box above the furnace in the basement of the home. The fire spread slightly into the first floor of the home in the city's northern section.
The fire started about 9:45 p.m. and was quickly extinguished.
The American Red Cross was assisting the family.
Wesley Young
Victim of fatal house fire identified
THOMASVILLE — The man who died in a Davidson County house fire on Friday has been identified, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Firefighters got a call at 12:35 p.m. Friday reporting a fire on Albeck Drive in Thomasville.
Davidson County officials identified the victim as 75-year-old Robert Floyd.
Firefighters believe improperly discarded smoking materials were the cause of the fire.
Floyd was the only person in the house.
Wesley Young
Chairman says tribe won't get federal recognition this year
CHARLOTTE — The chairman of North Carolina's Lumbee Tribe says it appears that the tribe will not be getting federal recognition this year.
The Charlotte Observer reported that chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. posted a statement on Facebook on Sunday that said federal recognition would not be included in Congress' year-end spending bill.
"Even after our dedicated recent efforts to get Lumbee recognition legislation enacted, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you we have not been successful," Godwin wrote.
There had been optimism earlier this year that the tribe would get recognition. There was support from President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.
There also was passage of a recognition bill in the U.S. House. And North Carolina's U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis backed the effort.
"I can assure you this is not the final word on Lumbee Recognition," Godwin said.
There are about 60,000 enrolled Lumbee. Many live in North Carolina's Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke and Scotland counties. The tribe has been recognized by the state since 1885.
Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!