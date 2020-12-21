Local and State Briefs

One person hurt in W-S shooting

One person was taken to the hospital late Monday after a shooting in southeastern Winston-Salem.

The shooting took place in the 1200 block of Bretton Street.

A woman who lives nearby said she heard several gunshots around 10:30 p.m.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department had blocked off a portion of Bretton Street between Peachtree Street and Longview Drive as they carried out their investigation.

Wesley Young

Woman shot at apartment complex

Winston-Salem police say a woman was shot and seriously injured Monday night when she got into a fight with two people who tried to rob her during a drug deal in the 1100 block of Burke Village Lane.

Police said shooting victim Shannon Carter, who is 29, told them that while she was involved in the potential purchase of narcotics from two people, they attempted to rob her and a fight broke out.

Sometime during the fight, police said, Carter was shot. The shooting occurred at 7:41 p.m. The suspects fled on foot and Carter tried to chase them in a vehicle, police said.