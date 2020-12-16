Local and State Briefs
Photo from restaurant with unmasked patrons draws backlash against Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board member
A member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education used her social media page over the weekend to slam a fellow board mem…
A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow may fall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, forecasters say
- Updated
A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and light snow may fall in the Triad Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, forecasters said.
Bib’s Downtown to be sold by end of the month. New owners won’t change BBQ joint's concept, current owners said.
Bib’s Downtown will be sold by the end of the month, the owners of the popular barbecue restaurant said Friday.
North Carolinians have a rare chance to see the aurora borealis shimmer in the northern sky overnight tonight (Wednesday, Dec. 9) and Thursday.
A judge has dismissed charges alleging that a former Davie County Schools speech pathologist had produced and possessed child pornography afte…
WALKERTOWN — Somme Psalm walked down his driveway Friday morning kicking up chunks of newly laid asphalt. He shook his head as pieces came up …
Turning one restaurant into two in downtown Winston-Salem is owner's strategy for 'figuring out the new reality'
- Updated
One local restaurant owner's strategy for coping with COVID-19 is to turn one restaurant into two.
Reported drowning wasn't really a drowning, Yadkinville police allege. Two face charges in woman's death.
A Yadkinville man faces a felony murder charge after a reported drowning, which authorities say was not actually a drowning.
Members of a Forsyth County family detail what happened in an attack they say was triggered by their Black Lives Matter sign.
A man driving a dirt bike was thrown off his motorcycle and critically injured on Sunday when his bike collided with a sport utility vehicle i…