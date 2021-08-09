Local and State Briefs

House Speaker Tim Moore, the bill’s sponsor, said his plan will better protect businesses and police from violence and property damage similar to what he saw occur in Raleigh last year during demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Though Moore’s idea received support from several Democrats in the House earlier this year, others worry the bill will have a chilling effect by making people less willing to exercise their First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly.

Mecklenburg County Sens. Mujtaba Mohammed and Natasha Marcus expressed concerns over key parts of House Bill 805, including a provision that allows property owners to sue violators for three times the amount of actual damages they incurred, as well as court costs and attorney fees.

Associated Press

House budget spends more on construction, pay than Senate

RALEIGH — North Carolina House Republicans would put more money now toward infrastructure projects and pay teachers and state employees more in their two-year budget proposal compared to what the Senate voted for earlier this summer.