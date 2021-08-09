Local and State Briefs

Reynolda House museum to offer free admission
Free Reynolda on the House: Look and Learn day will be Wednesday at Reynolda House Museum of American Art
Reynolda House Museum of American Art is offering a day of free admission to the Museum and “The Voyage of Life: Art, Allegory and Community Response” exhibition from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Visitors to Reynolda On the House: Look and Learn will be invited to take a long look at Reynolda’s collection of American art and “The Voyage of Life” in recognition of Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month and National Eye Exam Month. Inspired by the trending practice of slow looking, guests will enjoy structured visual inquiry activities to engage with multiple mediums by different artists.
Visitors may register for any time slot and arrive between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 or register at the front desk (timed admission not required). Advance registration is encouraged via Ticketleap at https://tinyurl.com/4s6jsc6e.
“Reynolda On the House” is sponsored by A Proper View.
Fran Daniel
Bill to raise riot penalties clears committee
RALEIGH — The N.C. Senate Judiciary Committee voted Monday to advance a measure that would impose tougher penalties on those who engage in violent protests.
House Speaker Tim Moore, the bill’s sponsor, said his plan will better protect businesses and police from violence and property damage similar to what he saw occur in Raleigh last year during demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Though Moore’s idea received support from several Democrats in the House earlier this year, others worry the bill will have a chilling effect by making people less willing to exercise their First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly.
Mecklenburg County Sens. Mujtaba Mohammed and Natasha Marcus expressed concerns over key parts of House Bill 805, including a provision that allows property owners to sue violators for three times the amount of actual damages they incurred, as well as court costs and attorney fees.
Associated Press
House budget spends more on construction, pay than Senate
RALEIGH — North Carolina House Republicans would put more money now toward infrastructure projects and pay teachers and state employees more in their two-year budget proposal compared to what the Senate voted for earlier this summer.
The House spending plan, the subject of a Monday news conference by GOP leaders, would not go as far on cutting income tax rates as Republican senators advanced in their competing budget bill. Instead, the House would give COVID-19 tax breaks to those who got a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan or received unemployment benefits last year.