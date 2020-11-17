Local and State Briefs

Gospel Light school closes because of virus
Gospel Light Christian School in Walkertown has closed because of a "rise in virus exposure," according to a Facebook post from the school.
The post, dated Nov. 15, said the school will remain closed until Nov. 30, the Monday after Thanksgiving. The school will undergo a deep cleaning.
The school has a total enrollment of 300 student in grades kindergarten-12, according to its website.
No one answered in the main office, and an email to principal Rebecca Richards was not immediately returned.
The school was not listed in the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services most-recent list of school clusters.
Last week, the state announced a cluster at Calvary Day School in Winston-Salem, with 17 COVID-19 cases in students and three in staff members, making it one of the largest school clusters in the state. The largest school cluster is at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, with 15 cases in students and nine in staff members.
Lisa O'Donnell
Salisbury teacher faces child sex charge
SALISBURY — A Salisbury High School teacher is facing a child sex charge, according to a report from WGHP/FOX8, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Jason Carpintero, 51, is charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, the station said.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a complaint regarding possible sexual contact with a child in early November.
Following an investigation, Carpintero was identified as the suspect.
Carpintero was arrested at his home in eastern Rowan County and taken to the magistrate’s office where he was given a $250,000 bond.
Additional charges are possible, the sheriff’s office said.
The child victim is not a student at Salisbury High School.
WGHP/FOX8
