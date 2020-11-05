Local and State Briefs

Testing near Belews Creek Steam Station
BELEWS CREEK — Don't be surprised if you hear loud noises similar to busy traffic or see steam exhaust for short durations at Duke Energy’s Belews Creek Steam Station this month.
It's related to testing and tuning new equipment at the plant that will ultimately support the station’s ability to burn natural gas in addition to coal when producing energy, according to an email from the company.
The testing is set to continue between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. throughout November. The Stokes County plant is located at 3195 Pine Hall Road in Belews Creek.
"We want to reassure our plant neighbors that this is a normal process, and these conditions will be temporary," the company said in the email.
Lee Newspapers
Thomasville police search for robbery suspect
Thomasville police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Dollar General store in the 800 block of Julian Avenue on Wednesday night, authorities said.
Officers went to the store at 8:46 p.m., and employees told them that a man entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money, police said. The man robbed the store and ran from the scene.
The suspect was wearing a black jacket with a hood, dark blue jeans and a shiny, orange skull Halloween mask, police said.
Police have video surveillance footage of the suspect inside the store.
The suspect has been linked to the Nov. 1 robbery at a Dollar General store in Lexington, police said.
Anyone with information about this robbery can call Thomasville police at 336-475-4263 or Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.
John Hinton
Inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
RALEIGH — An elderly North Carolina prison inmate with pre-existing conditions and a positive COVID-19 test has died, officials said.
A news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety on Wednesday said the inmate, who was in his 80s, died at the Central Prison hospital on Tuesday.
According to the news release, the inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 14 and was in the hospital when his condition worsened. Officials didn't specify what the pre-existing conditions were, and cited confidentiality of offender records and the family's right to privacy in not identifying him.
The department reports the death was the third at the prison related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 21st in the state prison system.
The Associated Press
Defendants in arson case plead guilty
WILMINGTON — Two men have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a fire at a historic landmark in North Carolina during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.
The department said in a news release that Charles Anthony Pittman, 32, and Andrew Salvarani Garcia-Smith, 32, took part in the May 30 burning of Fayetteville's Market House, which is a National Historic Landmark. Pittman pleaded guilty in September to malicious burning of a building and inciting a riot. On Thursday, Garcia-Smith pleaded guilty to the malicious burning charge.
Court documents cited in the news release said Pittman carried a gasoline container to the second story of the Market House and waived it to the crowd before pouring gasoline onto the floor inside. A social media post showed Garcia-Smith picking up a bottle filled with flammable liquids and throwing it into the Market House, court documents said. The liquid spilled on Garcia-Smith, setting his clothes and hair on fire.
Pittman and Garcia-Smith will be sentenced next year, prosecutors said.
Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee on his neck for several minutes, an incident captured on video which sparked widespread protests.
The Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!