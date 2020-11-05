Local and State Briefs

Testing near Belews Creek Steam Station

BELEWS CREEK — Don't be surprised if you hear loud noises similar to busy traffic or see steam exhaust for short durations at Duke Energy’s Belews Creek Steam Station this month.

It's related to testing and tuning new equipment at the plant that will ultimately support the station’s ability to burn natural gas in addition to coal when producing energy, according to an email from the company.

The testing is set to continue between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. throughout November. The Stokes County plant is located at 3195 Pine Hall Road in Belews Creek.

"We want to reassure our plant neighbors that this is a normal process, and these conditions will be temporary," the company said in the email.

Lee Newspapers

Thomasville police search for robbery suspect

Thomasville police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Dollar General store in the 800 block of Julian Avenue on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers went to the store at 8:46 p.m., and employees told them that a man entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money, police said. The man robbed the store and ran from the scene.