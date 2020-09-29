Local and statewide reactions differ on presidential debate

The debate Tuesday night between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden produced mixed reactions among the local and statewide political parties and a local observer.

The first segment of the debate focused on Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court and the Affordable Care Act.

Allan Louden, a professor of communication at Wake Forest University, said he focused on the tone and the lack of civility of both candidates.

"After the first segment, I would describe it as a debate by interruption," Louden said. "My question would be is it possible to practice democracy or does democracy require civility."

Trump intentionally interrupted Biden as a way of flustering Biden and get Biden "show signs of slippage," Louden said. In response, Biden laughed.

"The interruption by both (Biden and Trump) and the moderator (Chris Wallace) became so consistent with people talking over each other," Louden said. "At one point, Biden had to say to Trump. 'Please shut up.' That's how I saw the first segment."

Aaron Berlin, the chairman of the Forsyth County Democratic Party, said that Trump had a strong debate performance.