Local briefs

Churches reflect on

pandemic's impact

A group of seven downtown Winston-Salem churches held a three-hour prayer and remembrance event Sunday night to reflect on the local impact from the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The participating churches were Augsburg Lutheran, Calvary Moravian, Centenary United Methodist, First Baptist on Fifth, First Presbyterian, Home Moravian and St. Paul's Episcopal.

The churches said the event provided "a time of reflection and prayer as we lift up those affected by the pandemic and anticipate a brighter future."

Each church offered a prepared prayer and set up luminaries to represent those who died from COVID-19 related illnesses, as well as being a symbol of hope.

Individuals could have driven or walked along the path that began at Home Moravian and ended at St. Paul's.

— Richard Craver

Arrest made in

hit-and-run incident

The N.C. Highway Patrol said that an arrest has been made in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left the 18-year-old operator of a bicycle seriously injured.