Local briefs

Churches reflect on
pandemic's impact
A group of seven downtown Winston-Salem churches held a three-hour prayer and remembrance event Sunday night to reflect on the local impact from the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The participating churches were Augsburg Lutheran, Calvary Moravian, Centenary United Methodist, First Baptist on Fifth, First Presbyterian, Home Moravian and St. Paul's Episcopal.
The churches said the event provided "a time of reflection and prayer as we lift up those affected by the pandemic and anticipate a brighter future."
Each church offered a prepared prayer and set up luminaries to represent those who died from COVID-19 related illnesses, as well as being a symbol of hope.
Individuals could have driven or walked along the path that began at Home Moravian and ended at St. Paul's.
— Richard Craver
Arrest made in
hit-and-run incident
The N.C. Highway Patrol said that an arrest has been made in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left the 18-year-old operator of a bicycle seriously injured.
On Saturday, troopers charged Michael Ray Galloway, 62, of Thomasville, with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury.
The victim, Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa of Thomasville, remains listed in stable condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Galloway received a $2,500 secured bond and is in custody at the Randolph County Jail. Galloway’s court date is scheduled for Monday.
According to FOX8/WGHP, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal, Estrada-Ochoa was riding his bicycle shortly after 8 p.m. March 4 on Fuller Mill Road near its intersection of Reddy Foxx Lane in Trinity when a pickup hit his bike.
— Richard Craver
Man arrested in
High Point killing
HIGH POINT — Police arrested a man in another man's death Saturday morning.
Officers responded at 7:15 a.m. Saturday to 2020 S. Main St. and found a man with multiple wounds lying dead in front of a vacant building, police said. Police did not release the victim's name pending notification of family.
Antonio Lynn Foust, 59, was arrested and is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail, police said. He is charged with first-degree murder, according to online jail records.
Police did not release a motive in the slaying.