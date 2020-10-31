Local briefs

Power outages from Zeta continue
Power outages from Tropical Storm Zeta continued Saturday in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. The storm toppled trees onto power lines in both regions.
Late on Saturday, there were 13,453 Duke Energy customers without electricity in those regions, according to the company's website. There were 9,543 of its customers without power in Forsyth County.
There were 3,910 other outages in Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, Duke Energy said.
In North Carolina, there were 33,873 outages among its customers.
In the Triad and northwestern counties, the electricity should be restored by 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the company said.
Thursday's storm also caused Buffalo Creek in southeastern Avery County near Watauga County to overrun its banks Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
— John Hinton
Man hit, killed by
vehicle in Lexington
A pedestrian died Friday night in Lexington after he was struck by a vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, authorities said Saturday.
The incident happened shortly before 6:20 p.m. when Manuel Servin-Alva of Lexington stepped on the road from the Best Food Mart, Lexington police said. Servin-Alva was then struck by a 2005 Acura traveling west on King Boulevard, police said.
Officers and emergency-medical technicians treated Servin-Alva, who sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. Servin-Alva died at the scene.
Joseph White of Lexington was driving the vehicle that struck Servin-Alva, police said.
Officers are investigating the crash.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
— John Hinton
DHHS OKs online
retailer for EBT
food purchases
The N.C. Department of health and Human Services said Friday that state Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) participants will be able to purchase groceries online using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards at online retailer Carlie C’s.
It is a federal food assistance program that aids low-income families with buying the food they need for a nutritionally adequate diet. It also is known as the food stamps program.
“We want to make it easy for people to feed their families while practicing social distancing,” Tara Myers, DHHS' deputy secretary for Human Services, said in a statement.
Carlie C’s becomes the third North Carolina EBT retailer, along with Walmart and Amazon, to be approved for online FNS purchases. Carlie C's is part of IGA and based in Dunn.
In May, North Carolina became one of the first 10 states to implement online purchasing for FNS, which will be retained after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
— Richard Craver
Police: Burglary
suspect shot
by officer
GREENSBORO — Police say that an officer has shot and wounded a burglary suspect.
Greensboro police said a statement that the incident occurred shortly before midnight on Thursday.
Police said they had received a report of a burglary in progress. They said that the officer approached on foot, and that the suspect shot at the officer. Police said the officer returned fire, striking the suspect.
Police said officers took the suspect into custody and rendered aid before he was taken to a local hospital. They said that Aaron Nehemiah Turner, 20, of Greensboro, was listed in critical but stable condition.
It's unclear if Turner has an attorney. Police did not release the identity of the officer involved or the races of the officer or the suspect.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing, including to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed.
When the criminal investigation is completed, the Guilford County District Attorney will review it.
The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duty.
— The Associated Press
