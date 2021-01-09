Local briefs

Winston-Salem woman

shot and wounded

A Winston-Salem woman was shot and wounded Saturday during a disturbance at a home in the 1900 block of Franciscan Drive, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after noon before officers responded to a shooting inside an apartment on Franciscan Drive in the city's southwestern section, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers then found Christina Justyce Davis, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder inside the apartment, police said.

Davis was taken to a local medical facility for treatment, police said. Davis was in serious but stable condition Saturday.

Officers later learned that Davis was involved in a disturbance with a person that police described as an associate.

Davis allegedly threatened the person, and then the person revealed a handgun and fired at Davis in an attempt to defend himself, police said.

No charges have been filed, but officers are investigating the incident, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in this case.