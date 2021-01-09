Local briefs

Winston-Salem woman
shot and wounded
A Winston-Salem woman was shot and wounded Saturday during a disturbance at a home in the 1900 block of Franciscan Drive, authorities said.
The incident happened shortly after noon before officers responded to a shooting inside an apartment on Franciscan Drive in the city's southwestern section, Winston-Salem police said.
Officers then found Christina Justyce Davis, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder inside the apartment, police said.
Davis was taken to a local medical facility for treatment, police said. Davis was in serious but stable condition Saturday.
Officers later learned that Davis was involved in a disturbance with a person that police described as an associate.
Davis allegedly threatened the person, and then the person revealed a handgun and fired at Davis in an attempt to defend himself, police said.
No charges have been filed, but officers are investigating the incident, police said.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in this case.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
— John Hinton
Man riding moped
dies in wreck
A Winston-Salem man died Friday night after his moped was struck by a vehicle in the 5000 block of University Parkway, authorities said Saturday.
The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. when Arnulfo Avellaned Antunez, 62, of Gregory Street, was driving his moped south on University Parkway, Winston-Salem police said.
At the same time, Thomasine Yvette Caldwell, 53, of Holly Court, was driving a 1999 Honda Accord south on the road as well, police said. Both vehicles in the middle lane when for unknown reasons, Caldwell's vehicle struck the rear of Antunez's moped, police said.
Antunez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Caldwell wasn't injured.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.
Officers closed the 5000 block of University Parkway for six hours following the collision, police said.
Antunez's death was the city's second traffic fatality this year, as compared to no traffic fatalities in Winston-Salem at this same time in 2020, police said.
— John Hinton
Man charged in theft
of catalytic converters
A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday after catalytic converters were stolen at night from vehicles parked at a local business, authorities said.
Taryan Josef Henderson, 32, of Tise Avenue, is charged with two counts of felony larceny from a motor vehicle, Winston-Salem police said.
Henderson is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14.
Over the past week, police have received reports catalytic converters have been stolen at night from vehicles at Tar Heel Basement Systems in the 2900 block of Griffith Road, police said. Officers then linked Henderson to those thefts, police said.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in this case.
— John Hinton
336-727-7299