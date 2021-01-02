Local briefs

Winston-Salem
man charged
in 2019 homicide
GREENSBORO — Police arrested a Winston-Salem man in connection to the fatal shooting of a Greensboro woman in 2019, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Austin Alvy Jackson, 26, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Officers responded about 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2019, to a suspicious vehicle call at Hampton Park at 3111 Four Seasons Blvd. and found Desirae Aimee Hall, 25, dead from a gunshot wound, police said.
Police did not provide any additional details about Jackson's arrest.
— Lee Newspapers
Lewisville noise
complaints overload
Forsyth 911 system
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received so many phone calls Saturday about loud noises around Lewisville that the 911 system was overwhelmed, the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page.
"We have had no reports of injuries, and we do not have a confirmed cause of the noises," the sheriff's office said in its message about 7:30 p.m. "Remember only call 911 in an emergency.
"Currently those with actual emergencies cannot reach our communications center and are being rolled over to surrounding counties," the sheriff's office said.
LaShanda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said the sheriff's office is trying to control the non emergency calls that are overwhelming the 911 system.
— John Hinton
60-year-old man
found dead at
High Point hotel
HIGH POINT — High Point police are investigating after a man was found dead at a hotel.
A captain with the High Point Police Department says police are investigating an “unattended death” at Hotel NC.
A 60-year-old man died overnight.
Relatives haven’t been notified.
There is nothing to indicate foul play, and the death is not considered a homicide, police say.
The man was discovered by hotel staff.