Local briefs

Winston-Salem

man charged

in 2019 homicide

GREENSBORO — Police arrested a Winston-Salem man in connection to the fatal shooting of a Greensboro woman in 2019, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Austin Alvy Jackson, 26, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responded about 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2019, to a suspicious vehicle call at Hampton Park at 3111 Four Seasons Blvd. and found Desirae Aimee Hall, 25, dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

Police did not provide any additional details about Jackson's arrest.

— Lee Newspapers

Lewisville noise

complaints overload

Forsyth 911 system

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received so many phone calls Saturday about loud noises around Lewisville that the 911 system was overwhelmed, the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page.

"We have had no reports of injuries, and we do not have a confirmed cause of the noises," the sheriff's office said in its message about 7:30 p.m. "Remember only call 911 in an emergency.