Local briefs

Shooting at business leaves man wounded
A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded early Saturday morning at an adult business at 800 Peters Creek Parkway, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police officers went to the scene at 1:31 a.m. and found Brandon Keith Evans, 24, of Gaston Street with a gunshot wound to his arm, police said.
Evans was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury, police said.
Evans, an employee, told officers that a suspect known as "Manny" had been asked to leave the business, police said. The suspect then left the business, but he returned a short time later and fired a gun at Evans who was inside the business.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 and Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
John Hinton
Man shot and wounded on North Cherry Street
A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Friday night in the 2000 block of North Cherry Street, authorities said.
Demar Floyd, 27, was standing in front of 2008 N. Cherry St. shortly before 8:30 p.m. when someone in a vehicle drove by shooting, Winston-Salem police said.
Floyd then realized he had sustained a gunshot wound to his torso, police said. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
Floyd was taken a local hospital for treatment, police said. Floyd was in stable condition, and his injury was not life-threatening, police said.
Floyd couldn't provide investigators any further information regarding the incident, police said. No witnesses could describe the vehicle.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in this case.
Anyone with any information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
John Hinton
Mail carrier who had same route since mid-1980s retiring
Steve Rogers, a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal service, is retiring after being on the same route since the mid-1980s.
“I’ve literally watched these neighborhoods grow up,” Rogers said about the route that he has had in northern Winston-Salem off of Murray Road and Walker Roads not far from North Forsyth. “It’s just time, but I’ve have great memories of getting to know so many families and so many people.”
Rogers 59, said his last day will be March 31.
He penned a well-written thank you note to everybody on his route and, to sum it up, Rogers said it never felt like a job to him.
“It’s the people that I’ve talked to through the years and got to know that I’ll always cherish,” Rogers said. “That’s the best memory if I had to pick just one thing.”
John Dell
More appointments will be available for COVID-19 vaccination at Fairgrounds
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is opening up more COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building for seniors, health-care workers, essential workers and people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness.
On Sunday, March 28 starting at approximately 8 a.m., appointments will be available online at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine for next week.
The website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment. It’s important to either attend the appointment or cancel at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the appointments. Second dose appointments will be scheduled onsite after vaccination.
All vaccination appointments with Forsyth Public Health will take place at the Fairgrounds’ Education Building located at 414 Deacon Blvd (attendees should enter off Deacon Blvd). Vaccination is by appointment only.
Staff reports
Two charged with concealing/failing to report death of child
GREENSBORO — One of two people charged in connection with a missing child believed to be dead is the 6-month-old girl's mother, police said Friday.
Police said in a news release they have charged 22-year-old Deneshia Lerhae Murray and 23-year-old Jalen Maurice Wall with concealing/failing to report the death of a child, which is a felony.
According to police, authorities began investigating Tuesday a report that Murray's daughter, Nevaeh Smith, was last seen in the middle of December. Information received during the investigation led detectives to believe the child is dead, police said in the release.
Murray was charged Wednesday and jailed on $10,000 bail. She was released Thursday after posting bail, police said.
Wall was arrested on Friday and remains jailed on $500,000 bail, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Lee Newspapers
Good Friday closings
In observance of Good Friday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed.
State of North Carolina offices will be closed.
Federal government offices will be open.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed.
Garbage collections Tuesday-Thursday will be on a normal schedule. Friday collections will be made April 5.
Yard-waste cart and recycling collections will not be affected.
336-727-7299