Local briefs

He penned a well-written thank you note to everybody on his route and, to sum it up, Rogers said it never felt like a job to him.

“It’s the people that I’ve talked to through the years and got to know that I’ll always cherish,” Rogers said. “That’s the best memory if I had to pick just one thing.”

John Dell

More appointments will be available for COVID-19 vaccination at Fairgrounds

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is opening up more COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building for seniors, health-care workers, essential workers and people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness.

On Sunday, March 28 starting at approximately 8 a.m., appointments will be available online at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine for next week.

The website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment. It’s important to either attend the appointment or cancel at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the appointments. Second dose appointments will be scheduled onsite after vaccination.