Local briefs

Juvenile shot

in apartment

A juvenile was shot and wounded Friday night when a gunshot entered his apartment in the 100 block of Echo Glen Drive, authorities said Saturday.

Winston-Salem police received a report at 9:21 p.m. of discharging firearms into occupied dwelling on Echo Glen Drive, which is near Reynolda Road in the city's northwestern section, police said.

The woman who lives there told officers that she was sleeping in one of the apartment's two bedrooms when she was awakened by gunfire outside of the apartment, police said. The woman then went to check on the juvenile who was sleeping in the second bedroom.

The woman discovered that the juvenile was struck by one of the bullets that entered the apartment, police said. The woman wasn't injured.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. The victim was in stable condition Saturday at the hospital.

Police didn't identify the juvenile victim.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's gun-crime reduction unit is investigating the incident.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in this case.