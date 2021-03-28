Local briefs

Garage fire displaces
four in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem firefighters said improperly disposed charcoal ignited a fire on Sunday afternoon that burned a garage and an overhead room in the garage on the south side of the city.
No one was injured, but four of the occupants at the home on the 3000 block of Canterbury Park Drive were displaced and received help from the American Red Cross, according to Kevin Jones, a fire engineer at the scene.
Reports show the fire was called in at 2:15 p.m. Sunday and under control by 2:50 p.m.
The fire damage at the residence was confined to the garage and the room over it, except for some heat damage to some vinyl siding above the point where the garage connects to the house, Jones said.
A house next door received some heat damage, Jones said, but not enough to force the occupants from their home.
— Wesley Young
Car hydroplanes
on Salem Parkway
Winston-Salem police said Salem Parkway was reduced to a single lane eastbound in downtown Winston-Salem Sunday evening after a car hydroplaned on the wet freeway, struck the median wall and came to a stop on the right-hand side of the road.
Police said the accident occurred about 7 p.m., and that there were only minor injuries to some of the occupants of the car.
The wreck occurred just east of the overhead bridge that carries Marshall Street over Salem Parkway downtown. The wreck was first called out as involving three cars, but police said it turned out that the drivers of the other two cars had stopped to give assistance at the wreck scene.
No charges were filed. The right lane eastbound was closed while police and emergency responders dealt with the accident. Police said the roadway was completely reopened after about 30 minutes.
— Wesley Young
Good Friday closings
In observance of Good Friday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
•Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed.
•State of North Carolina offices will be closed.
•Federal government offices will be open.
•Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed.
•Garbage collections Tuesday-Thursday will be on a normal schedule. Friday collections will be made April 5.