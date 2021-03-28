Local briefs

Garage fire displaces

four in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem firefighters said improperly disposed charcoal ignited a fire on Sunday afternoon that burned a garage and an overhead room in the garage on the south side of the city.

No one was injured, but four of the occupants at the home on the 3000 block of Canterbury Park Drive were displaced and received help from the American Red Cross, according to Kevin Jones, a fire engineer at the scene.

Reports show the fire was called in at 2:15 p.m. Sunday and under control by 2:50 p.m.

The fire damage at the residence was confined to the garage and the room over it, except for some heat damage to some vinyl siding above the point where the garage connects to the house, Jones said.

A house next door received some heat damage, Jones said, but not enough to force the occupants from their home.

— Wesley Young

