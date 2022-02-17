Local saxman Scott Adair will perform with Four Tops and Temptations

If your sugar pie honey bunch tank is running low, now’s the time for a fill-up.
With the brassy backing of local saxman Scott Adair and his Carolina Horns, soul legends the Four Tops and The Temptations will top off your tank, performing their classic hits Feb. 18 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro.
“Honey Bunch,” under its official title of “I Cant Help Myself,” will be bundled into a Tops set list including past glories such as “Reach Out, I’ll Be There,” “Bernadette,” “It’s the Same Old Song” and “Standing in the Shadows of Love.”
The Temptations have a bit more ground to cover, with 14 No. 1 singles on the R&B charts. The first Motown Grammy winners (1969’s “Cloud 9”), the group will offer up resurrections of “My Girl” “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” “Just My Imagination,” “Running Away With Me,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” and “I Second That Emotion.”
It’s a daunting task for any musician. These originals were mini symphonies, carefully orchestrated and performed with meticulous attention to detail. But that’s no problem for Adair, immersed in music from birth. His granddad founded the venerable Moore Music store where generations of local musicians-to-be bought and learned to play their instruments. The store was passed on to Adair’s father, who ran it until the mid ’80s with Adair working there in his high school years.
Graduating summa cum laude from Berklee College of Music, Adair pursued music full time with his own group, as well as touring with the Tommy Dorsey and his orchestra.
He’s still in the honk-for-hire business, traveling the world, as well as scouring the local and regional scenes as a traveling sideman with a suitcase always packed and ready to hit the road. He’s able to put together any size aggregation from a solo brass or piano to a small army to stir up a mighty blowdown.
But for the past three decades, Adair has had a steady gig as a hired hitman, wielding his sax behind the backs of The Temptations and the Four Tops on the road. Starting out as a sideman, Adair became a contract killer in 2009, hired to blow away audiences with a 10-man army of locally based regional horn men who join the groups for East Coast performances.
Adair originally called the group of grizzled road dawgs the Carolina Seals because of their ability to endure the travails of the relentless road grind that makes up the gritty side of show business. But when current falsetto Temptation and N.C. native Ron Tyson, who covers Eddie Kendricks’ parts in the group, started introducing the band as the Carolina Horns, Adair knew they were imprinted properly.
The band recreates the Motown classics as close to the recorded originals as is humanly possible.
“Very much so,” Adair confirms. “Where they had strings on the original recordings, they can’t bring a whole string section, so years ago they re-orchestrated it for the Temp horns to be able to handle just about everything you hear on the records.”
These rock-and-roll vignettes were also meticulously matched to Motown’s in-house dance instructor Cholly Atkins’ choreography — a step-by-step lesson in cool onstage flash that depends on sticking to the original arrangement so there are no misplaced footfalls. But Adair and company don’t get to do any flashy high kicks or high-steppin’ moves with the band.
“Nope, never have,” says Adair soberly. The horn section is seated onstage and the musical director stands in front. But the saxman does get to strut his stuff a tad at the end of the Four Tops segment.
“They do ‘I Can’t Help Myself,’ and there’s a baritone sax solo, so I can saunter up to the front of the stage. But there’s no group dancing — just got our heads buried in the music trying to play it as well as we can,” Adair said.
These songs are soundtracks to their fans’ lives, embedded so deeply that attendees are deeply moved by the recreations rendered here. Fans come up to him in the parking lot after the show and thank him and his bandmates for keeping the music alive.
“It’s still a thrill to me,” Adair says, flashing back to the first semi-pro gig he had back in his high school days with the local soul/R&B band CC and the Souls. “The first song we learned in the summer of ‘66 was ‘Ain’t Too Proud To Beg.’ And here it is over 50 years later, and I still get a kick out of it. It’s a real thrill to be a part of it, and that hasn’t worn off after all these years.”
And even though Adair honed his craft in a bigger pond, making ripples in Boston at Berklee, he’s never regretted coming back to town.
“Greensboro has been such a wonderful home base,” Adair says. “It’s my hometown. Gonna be a real special gig for me because of my history here.”
Contact Grant Britt at gbritt1@triad.rr.com.