Local theatres using virtual cinema, first-run films to survive difficult times

Her hope is that once things get safer, they will be able to possibly expand the number of people allowed in groups.

The price for private rentals ranges from $250 to $300.

“To make it a little bit more accessible to everybody, because not everybody can pay that, we have a raffle that we do,” Desai said. “For $12, you can buy a raffle ticket and whenever we sell 25 tickets, we draw a winner. ... We’ve done three of those so far.”

She said some people have purchased the private rentals for special events such as birthdays and double dates.

She expressed her appreciation for the community support the theater received in 2020, saying that it was a hard year for fundraisers given that so many social services organizations such as food banks needed supported.

Most recently, Aperture received a $25,000 “NC CARES for Arts” award from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. The money is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Desai expects challenges for Aperture to continue this year and sees 2021 as probably a “rebuilding year.”