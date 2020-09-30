 Skip to main content
Lottery numbers
Lottery numbers

Lotteries

Wednesday’s winning numbers

NORTH CAROLINA

Day Pick 3

8-5-1

Day Pick 4

1-5-6-3

Evening Pick 3

x-x-x

Evening Pick 4

x-x-x-x

Cash 5

x-x-x-x-x

Powerball:

x-x-x-x-x

PB: x (xX)

