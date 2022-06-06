Lotus Bakeries plans new production plant in Mebane

Lotus Bakeries, a maker of snacking products including the Biscoff brand, said Monday it would conduct a second expansion of its Mebane operations.

The Mebane facility, which opened in 2017, is the company’s first production campus in the United States.

In June 2021, Lotus said it would add 90 jobs and spend at least $62 million on capital investments. That expansion featured an additional 111,000 square feet — giving it 237,000 square feet — and three new production lines.

On Monday, Lotus said it would create an additional 62 jobs as part of spending $84 million on a 171,000-square-foot plant that adds two production lines and warehouse operations.

New positions include operators, technicians, and material handlers. The average annual salary would be $47,873, exceeding Alamance County’s overall average annual wage of $46,999.

The company was made eligible in June 2021 for up to $180,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires local matching incentives. For the new plant, it has been made eligible for up to $120,000 in performance-based incentives.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.