Lowes Foods Stores Inc. will hold a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. June 29 for its store in Pittsboro. The Winston-Salem grocery store chain said the store is located at intersection of U.S. 15-501 and Northwood High School Road.

It is the latest store-opening announcement from Lowes.

In January. Lowes said it plans to open a store in Concord and Kannapolis this year, as well as in Aiken and Indian Land, S.C.

The stores would double Lowes’ store presence from three to six in the 11-county Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord metro counting existing stores in Harrisburg, Huntersville and Mooresville.

Yet, Lowes hasn’t committed to a re-entry inside Charlotte’s city limits.

Lowes pulled out of the market in July 2012 by selling 10 stores to rival Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc. in exchange for six Harris Teeter stores mostly outside the Charlotte metro.