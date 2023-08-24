Alex Lee Inc., the parent company of Lowes Foods, has gained approval for a $400 million senior credit line over a five-year period from First Citizens Bankshares.

Alex Lee said the funds will be used to refinance existing debt and “to support the company's continued business growth.”

Alex Lee is a family-owned and operated company based in Hickory whose portfolio of wholesale food distribution and retail grocery store brands also includes Merchants Distributors, Souto Foods and W. Lee Flowers & Co.

The company has completed several acquisitions and expansions in recent years, widening its distribution network and retail footprint.