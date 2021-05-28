APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS ARE INCLUDED BELOW - PLEASE READ TO THE BOTTOM! If this post is up, the dog is still... View on PetFinder
John Augustine, a longtime science teacher at Jefferson Middle School, died on Monday night, hours after teachers paraded in front of his house. "I love you," he told them.
Two juveniles, both 15 years old, have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man at a Winston-Salem convenience store on Saturday.
City workers removed Thursday morning accumulated trash and debris from a house at 5311 Silas Creek Parkway.
Renee Jacobs calls her family one that’s about as close as you can get, but a lot of other people are stepping up to help her brother’s family…
A 79-year-old Thomasville woman faces charges of embezzlement and forgery after she was accused of taking more than $150,000 from her employer…
Winston-Salem native $hyfromdatre said she never set out to be a rapper, but two of her rap songs now have more than 8 million views combined …
The string of shootings in Winston-Salem continued Friday evening with the wounding of a man in the city's northeastern section.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said he has cleared four deputies who shot a man to death. That man, Christopher Joel Mock, was a suspect in the disappearance of his girlfriend, who was later found dead. Mock led deputies on a mile-long chase, and according to O'Neill, reached for a rifle, leading deputies to fire their weapons.
Stone Mountain State Park is filled with old moonshine stills that are off the marked trails at the park. There will be four guided hikes next week during N.C. Trail Days in Elkin that will take hikers past about 10 of them.
A Surry County grand jury has indicted three teenagers on murder charges and other offenses in the death of another teenager earlier this month.
