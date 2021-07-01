Lux
Three men and a woman in Winston-Salem face 35 drug charges and two weapons charges after local and federal law enforcement officers raided tw…
A Winston-Salem woman is the winner of $1 million in the state’s vaccination lottery.
After a crushing Olympic trials 1,500 meters, a crowd favorite just had to escape.
An empty lot on the southwestern side of Winston-Salem has turned into a popular place for three food trailers.
The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office is investigating two shootings Friday as a murder/suicide case.
The Winston-Salem Fire and Police departments are investigating an early Sunday morning fire at a local apartment that claimed the lives of two residents, including a 10-month-old infant.
The school board approved giving most school employees a $1,000 bonus sometime in the next few months using federal COVID-19 relief money. The state has final say but is expected to approve the spending plan.
Forsyth County had another significant increase in new COVID-19 cases after a sharp two-week decline.
Conflicts over uses of Hanes Park continue to grow as schools, city and interested parties sort out solutions.