Golfer Macy Pate became an overnight sensation after firing an unbelievably low score of 57, dominating the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference golf championships in October.

The Reagan High School sophomore’s stellar performance garnered national attention — including well wishes from professional golfers Paula Creamer and Danielle Kang — and shattered both the girls and boys high school state records for lowest 18-hole score.

“I knew ‘This is big,’ but I didn’t realize how big,” Pate, 16, said of her performance at Bermuda Run West. “A lot of people know me now, which is the biggest difference.”

Pate, who went on to be featured in Golf Digest, birdied 14 of 18 holes at the championships to also break the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s scoring record.

While the gravity of her feat took a few days to sink in, Pate said the win was a big confidence booster as she thinks ahead to a possible career in golf.

“I would love to play four years of college golf and take golf as far as it can take me,” she said. “That score really validated everything for me. The support was humbling and it made me want to work harder.”