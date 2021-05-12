MAJESTY
Prosecutors can pursue death penalty against Winston-Salem man in 2019 fatal shooting of Glenn High student
Forsyth County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a Winston-Salem man accused of killing a Glenn High School student. A prosecutor said Wednesday that even after determining that Jumil Robertson was not a rival gang member, he told others that he was going to start shooting anyway.
Catching a glimpse of a political sticker affixed to a computer inside car raises legitimate concerns. And it serves as a timely reminder to cops that everybody is watching all the time.
An Ardmore resident whose body was found after a standoff with Winston-Salem police Wednesday died from an exchange of gunfire with officers, …
Heidi Bublitz wasn’t happy. Not one bit.
Grandson of Winston-Salem woman killed by then-87-year-old neighbor added as plaintiff in wrongful-death lawsuit.
The grandson of a Winston-Salem woman shot to death by her then-87-year-old neighbor has been added as a plaintiff in an amended wrongful-deat…
It was a small number, but most people responding to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth school system's survey said they plan to have their children vaccinated.
Kermit Myers sprang into action after he heard the child's mother scream.
17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager convicted of raping Kernersville woman twice, including in front of her daughter.
A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager was convicted of raping a Kernersville woman and beating her up in her garage in September 2020. Prosecutors said that the teenager raped the woman twice, first in her garage and then again in a bedroom where he had forced her daughter into a closet. The woman was just feet away from her daughter while the teenager raped her.
A Winston-Salem man was charged with murder after his girlfriend was found dead in the side yard of the house where they lived. Police said she was shot and died at the scene. Willie Junior Snuggs has taken into custody and is now in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
Police found a man’s body inside the burned home at 526 Lockland Ave. in Winston-Salem.