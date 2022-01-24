"Major economic development announcement" set for Wednesday at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Speculation has focused on Boom Supersonic of Denver.

PTI has a nearly 1,000-acre aerospace site available, one of four megasites being marketed by Piedmont Triad Partnership and Carolina Core.

“The property, connected to the airport by a new taxiway bridge, has already received preliminary approval for development by the EPA and is ready to host a major tenant,” according to the Carolina Core website.

Other incentive offers

A local meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday with the Guilford County Board of Commissioners considering incentives for “a manufacturing corporation” that would create 1,761 jobs and invest up to $500 million “in the Greensboro area.”

The performance-based Guilford incentives would be 80% of the manufacturer’s eligible taxes for 10 years, according to a legal notice released by the county.

Melvin “Skip” Alston, the board’s chairman, would not confirm Friday the company is Boom, but said the project is “gonna be great for Greensboro.”

In December, the commissioners approved $2 million for PTI “to support infrastructure costs related to economic development.”