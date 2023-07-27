GARNER Mr. Dwight C. Malloy, 68, passed away July 12. Viewing: 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at Russell Funeral Home. Graveside: 12 noon Friday, July 28 in Parklawn Memorial Gardens with 11:30 a.m. visitation (RUSSELL).
