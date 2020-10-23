Man arrested in 1976 slaying in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man has been charged with rape and murder in the slaying of a South Carolina woman who was killed more than 40 years ago after DNA evidence linked him to the case, authorities said.

Charles Ugvine Coleman, 65, was arrested Thursday and jailed in Fairfield County in the death of Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson, who disappeared after working a shift at a textile mill on March 20, 1976, officials said. Her body and vehicle were found later in a rural community.

Wilson had been strangled, sexually assaulted, and beaten to death, said Tommy Crosby, a spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division.

Crosby told news outlets Coleman was charged and booked into the Fairfield County Jail after a recent forensics "breakthrough" led police to him.

"Whether the crime was recent or happened more than 40 years ago, we will not stop in trying to solve the case," Mark Keel, chief of the state agency, said in a statement.

It's unclear whether Coleman has an attorney to speak on his behalf.