Bob Richardson knew a professional was coming by to snap his photograph.

But instead of worrying over his hair or fussing over his wardrobe, Richardson spent more time digging out a prop—Bruce Springsteen’s 1978 classic album “Darkness on the Edge of Town”—than standing in front of a mirror.

“Bruce has meant everything to me,” he said.

Richardson, obviously, is a Springsteen fanatic and has been for decades. And thanks to the kindness of a complete stranger, he’ll be taking his entire family to see the Boss next month in Greensboro.

But he’s no ordinary fan-boy. The passion is real and runs far deeper than a connection with “Born to Run” shared by many people who’ve attained a certain age.

“I’m an alcoholic and an addict,” he said matter-of-factly. “In 1997 I was in a halfway house in Reidsville, North Carolina.

“I saw that cassette in the public and put it in my Walkman. Remember those? I hadn’t heard the song ‘Factory’ in ten years. But as soon as I did, I knew I was going to get better.”

Priced out

Music means different things to different people.

For some, it’s mere background noise set to inspire a mood. To others, it’s a way of drowning out a chatty co-worker.

To people such as Richardson, it’s spiritual.

And the work of Springsteen, revered for decades as the balladeer of the American working class, resonated with a young Richardson.

(“Factory,” by the way, is what its title implies—a song about a working man punching the clock day after day after day trying to survive.)

“I saw my first show in 1975 at the Boston Music Hall,” he said.

Over the years, as Springsteen established a reputation for hard-working marathon concerts, Richardson would take in another 18.

The last was in 2012. He’d planned on attending another in 2016 but that was the year of House Bill 2, the infamous “Bathroom Bill’’ that limited legal protections for LGBT people.

Until a partial repeal in 2017 and a deal to settle pending lawsuits, the state suffered tens of millions in economic losses due to companies such as PayPal and Deutshce Bank scrubbing relocation and expansion plans, cancellations of high-profile concerts and and moving NCAA tournament games.

Since then, Springsteen found himself ensnared in another controversy, partly of his doing, for his embrace of “dynamic pricing”—a practice employed by Ticketmaster and other outlets that vary ticket prices to reflect changing market conditions.

(Personally, I’d call it basic supply-and-demand capitalism and an individual artist demanding to be paid what the free market allows.)

Since serving as an associate pastor at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Richardson took a job recently working as an addiction counselor. Given his personal history, it’s rewarding and pays the bills but it’s hardly lucrative.

So with tickets to the Springsteen concert in March starting at $175, dynamic pricing left Richardson on the outside of the Greensboro Coliseum.

Or so he thought.

‘I’ll play along’

At the suggestion of a friend who tipped him off about a nonprofit organization called Brucefunds.org, which matches people willing to donate tickets with fans who can’t afford them.

“I’d decided that I wasn’t going to go,” he said. “But she told me that so I figured ‘I’ll play along.’”

The friend nominated him and Richardson, via tweet, told the story of his connection to the artist.

Ordinarily, it’s a crapshoot. The wait can be weeks or months, and someone selected might not even find out until the day of the show. And there are no guarantees.

Richardson, after describing how Bruce Springsteen had helped him, learned within hours that a kind soul he’ll likely never meet would give him tickets.

A woman named Cathy in New York had donated a pair to the Greensboro concert and after reading about Richardson, got two more nearby so he could take his entire family.

And so for the 20th time since 1975, Bob Richardson will be taking in a Bruce Springsteen concert that he’d all but written off.

None of it may make sense to non-fans but to die-hards, it most certainly does.

“Bruce pulled me through. I’m an addict and an alcoholic,” he said. “Bruce pulled me through that and it was profound, personal and important.”