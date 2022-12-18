 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man in custody after barricading himself for hours

GREENSBORO — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home for several hours on Saturday, according to WGHP Fox 8, the Journal's newsgathering partner.

At around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 3700 block of Central Avenue in Greensboro on a report of a weapons incident.

Officers found a man barricaded inside a home upon arrival.

The suspect, Larry Cobey Quick, 35, of Greensboro, had “discharged a weapon” into a vehicle at around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before arriving at Central Avenue, Fox 8 reported.

Patrol officers immediately began attempting negotiations with Quick and the Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiation Team also responded.

Officers were able to peacefully take Quick into custody at around 1 a.m., with no further incident, the news station reported.

Quick is being charged with nine offenses including assault by pointing a gun; discharging firearms within city limits; and possessing a firearm as a felon. His total bond amount is $76,500, Fox 8 reported.

