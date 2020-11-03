Manning handily wins first Congressional term in 6th District

"The Democrats were really keen on getting this seat picked up and the Republicans thought that it was out of reach — relative to other races that they thought were a little bit more competitive and wanted to spend their money on," Engelhardt said.

He also noted Manning's win will help increase the number of women in Congress.

"This is part of a trend that we’ve seen over the past couple of election cycles," he said. Of the 435 current members of the U.S. House, 101 are women; 88 Democrats and 13 Republicans.

Despite her own apparently clear win, Manning reminded supporters that the Democrats' election fight continues.

"We cannot let Donald Trump pervert this election by declaring victory early or pushing his unsubstantiated theory that mail-in ballots are equal to voter fraud," Manning said. "We must insist on the patient and thorough counting of all the votes."

And, when all the counting is done, Manning said the country has to seek to come together.

"We need to find ways to stop the incivility, the bigotry, the lying, the misinformation and begin to heal the divisions that have exploded in this country," she said. "We need to find a way to treat each other with respect and start working together to build a better future for our entire country."

