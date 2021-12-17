Marc A. Thiessen: Sinema follows in McCain's 'maverick' footsteps

That is exactly what the bill's programs will cost. Democrats claim to have lowered the cost of the bill from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion over 10 years. In truth, they did not scale back their bill to cuts its costs. Instead, they hid the real cost by using early "sunset" expiration dates for the social spending programs in the bill — knowing full well that once an entitlement is created, it is almost never allowed to expire.

At the request of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the Congressional Budget Office scored the 10-year cost of 18 proposals in the bill. For example, Democrats claim their child tax credit will cost only $185 billion. That's because it ends after one year in the House bill, something no serious person believes will happen. According to CBO, the 10-year cost of the child credit is $1.597 trillion. Similarly, Democrats claim that their health insurance subsidies will cost only $74 billion, but that's because they "expire" in 2025 and 2026. According to CBO, the 10-year cost is $220 billion. The 10-year costs of just these two programs comes to $1.817 trillion — more than Democrats claim their entire bill will cost.