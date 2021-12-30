 Skip to main content
Mark Terry
Mark Terry

Mark Terry

Mark Terry was the winemaker at Westbend Vineyards in Lewisville from 2004 to 2014.

Mark Terry spent more than half his life in the winery business, becoming a pioneer in many aspects of the industry.

While working at Westbend Winery, Terry expanded the variety of wines, oversaw the opening of Westbend’s brewery in 2012 and started a trend of introducing food trucks to wineries.

After 10 years at Westbend, Terry and his daughter opened Corks, Caps and Taps on Fourth Street in Winston-Salem, which they ran from 2014 until 2017.

Terry also worked part-time at the Beer Den at Lowes Foods on Robinhood Road.

Born in New York, Terry got his starts at Hargrave Vineyard in Cutchogue, N.Y., the oldest vineyard on Long Island, in 1985, and moved to Lewisville in 2004. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and NASCAR, and he dreamed of building a home in Bryson City.

Terry died of a heart attack in May at age 61 while working at a new vineyard outside Lexington.

