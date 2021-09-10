Marshall Plan?

If there is starvation and disease in Afghanistan, as has been reported, let us send wave after wave of bombers over their major cities and drop ... nonperishable food familiar to them and medicines. Every package should be labeled with the American flag and a message (in their language, of course), such as: "Allah and the American people wish you well. Please tell your leaders to seek holy peace instead of holy war. Deliver the murderers among you to justice. Together we can build a great nation for you. If the terrorists attack again, our response will not be more food and medicine."