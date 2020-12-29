As a longtime art and photography teacher, Mary Bailey Thomas has shared her craft with thousands of students across Winston-Salem and Davidson County.

Throughout her 40-year career, Thomas taught art, photography, design and darkroom in college courses, community classes and at a handful of private and public schools.

Thomas — who died in September — taught for a stint at Forsyth Country Day School between 2002 and 2011 and also worked at the Sawtooth Center for Visual Arts and Salem College as an adjunct photography instructor.

Thomas' work has been displayed in public and private collections throughout the Southeastern United States, including at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, Salem College and Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center.