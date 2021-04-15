Mary Garber Player of the Year: Shakira Baskerville, West Forsyth

Garber is a member of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame; the Halls of Fame of the National Sports Media Association and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association; the Mary Garber Award to an ACC athlete and the Mary Garber Pioneer Award to a journalist from the Association for Women in Sports Media are named for her; and Garber received the Red Smith Award from the Associated Press Sports Editors. Garber also served as president of the Football Writers Assocation of America and the Atlantic Coast Sports Writers Association. She died in 2008 at age 92.