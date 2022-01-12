While Mason Via’s American Idol dreams didn’t come to fruition, the experience opened the door for a life-changing opportunity.

As the newest member of Old Crow Medicine Show, Via has spent the past eight months touring with the iconic Grammy award-winning string band.

“Some of God’s greatest gifts are unanswered prayers,” said Via, who was eliminated from American Idol during “Hollywood Week” in March. “Never in a million years did I think things would work out like this.”

Following his American Idol debut, Via, 24, was approached by Ketch Secor, lead singer of Old Crow Medicine Show, on Instagram.

After a successful audition, Via played his first show with the band in May at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn.

“Within two chords of ‘Wagon Wheel,’ the crowd went crazy,” said Via, who grew up in Danbury. “It was that moment where it kind of hit me that this is going to be my life for a long time.”

Since then, Via has played concerts across the country with the band, including the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, Brooklyn Bowl in New York, and Moon River Music Festival in Tennessee.