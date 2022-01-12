While Mason Via’s American Idol dreams didn’t come to fruition, the experience opened the door for a life-changing opportunity.
As the newest member of Old Crow Medicine Show, Via has spent the past eight months touring with the iconic Grammy award-winning string band.
“Some of God’s greatest gifts are unanswered prayers,” said Via, who was eliminated from American Idol during “Hollywood Week” in March. “Never in a million years did I think things would work out like this.”
Following his American Idol debut, Via, 24, was approached by Ketch Secor, lead singer of Old Crow Medicine Show, on Instagram.
After a successful audition, Via played his first show with the band in May at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn.
“Within two chords of ‘Wagon Wheel,’ the crowd went crazy,” said Via, who grew up in Danbury. “It was that moment where it kind of hit me that this is going to be my life for a long time.”
Since then, Via has played concerts across the country with the band, including the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, Brooklyn Bowl in New York, and Moon River Music Festival in Tennessee.
Via — who plays guitar, mandolin and bass — said he grew up learning how to play guitar by playing some of the Old Crow Medicine Show’s songs. The band formed in 1998, a year after Via was born.
“It’s been a wild experience,” Via said. “I still can’t believe it sometimes.”
Via, who recently moved to Nashville, said he credits his American Idol experience with preparing him for the band.
After the pandemic struck, Via moved back to Winston-Salem in 2020 and was working as a substitute teacher at Oak Ridge Military Academy in Guilford County when he got the call to audition for the show.
While Via was only shown on TV for about 40 seconds, he said the experience taught him a lot about himself and helped him become comfortable on video.
He also had the opportunity to teach the star-studded panel of judges — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — and show host Ryan Seacrest how to play the kazoo, he said.
“I would have not been ready (for the band) if not for the boot-camp of American Idol,” Via said. “I learned a lot and faced some fears.”
Via is known locally for performing at Muddy Creek Café in Winston-Salem, as well as the Brewgrass Jam at The Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville on Monday nights.
Via released a few solo singles in 2021, including “Colorado,” “Big City,” and “The Flood.” Old Crow Medicine Show also released a single with Via in December, titled “Paint This Town.”