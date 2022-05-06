Tags
A Winston-Salem man who represented himself during trial was convicted on charges that he led an illegal drug-trafficking ring that brought in cocaine from various places, including Puerto Rico. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced him to a maximum of 38 years in prison.
Jason Lucero, a District 2, has the endorsement of Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-District 31).
S.C. woman injured in hit-and-run incident in Winston-Salem
Lori Neal pounded the hood of her son's car four times as it rolled to a stop at the finish line.
A motorcyclist died Saturday following a wreck on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem Police said.
First-time bakery owner Ellie Scalf has opened The Little Cake Company at 420-A Jonestown Road, next to Cha Da Thai in New Town Shopping Center.
Six years ago, Isaiah Baskins accused a volunteer with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of assaulting him and using a racist slur. He posted a YouTube video but the criminal charges against the volunteer were dropped after he failed to show up in court. Now, Baskins faces charges that he forged deeds as a way to illegally obtain real property after indictments came down Monday.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued Silver Alerts for two missing Forsyth County residents, authorities said Wednesday night.
Yet another large apartment building could be coming to the neighborhood near Truist Stadium, as the boom in downtown apartment construction a…
Variety of factors combine to increase opposition to proposed developments that require rezoning.
