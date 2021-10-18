Matt Rhule said the Panthers are changing their offense this week. What you can expect

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday that his team’s offense is about to “redefine who we are” by taking the ball out of quarterback Sam Darnold’s hands more often and putting it more into the hands of the running backs.

“I can just tell you right now you’ll see a vastly different look from us moving forward,” Rhule said Monday in his press conference the day after Carolina’s third straight loss, a 34-28 overtime defeat against Minnesota. “We’re not going to line up and drop back and throw it 40 times a game and think that that’s going to win the game for us. It hasn’t…. So we’re going to redefine who we are. And we’re going to run the football. And we’re going to protect our quarterback and we’re not going to turn the ball over anymore. And that’s the only way that we’re gonna win.”

Rhule said the Panthers should have stuck with the run more often in the loss to Minnesota on Sunday. Darnold threw the ball 41 times in that game, while Carolina ran the ball only 23 times. Lead running back Chuba Hubbard got 11 carries in the first half, but only five in the second half.