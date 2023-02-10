It’s been a long time coming, but “Maya Angelou: Phenomenal Woman,” described by its creators as an “epic” play, will have its world premiere on Saturday at Hanesbrands Theatre.

They say “epic” because the theatrical production will cover the events of Angelou’s life from the ages of 3 through 86, alongside her poetry. The renowned poet, activist and mentor to Oprah Winfrey and many others was present for most of the important events from the mid-20th to early 21st century. Her best-known work is the autobiographical “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”

And she knew “everybody,” according to Jackie Alexander, who is directing the play, and Angelique Chéri, who wrote it.

The play is set in Winston-Salem with Dr. Angelou giving her last public conversation, telling her life through her memories. Three actresses are required to portray the phenomenal Angelou. Nia McClinton will play Young Maya, Daralyn Jay will portray the poet in her middle years and Greensboro resident, Elizabeth Flax, will perform the role of Older Maya.

“I didn’t even have to create the play,” Chéri said. “It wasn’t about creation. It’s about curating. For every one anecdote and event in the play, there were five that we could have chosen from. How do you choose from these events of almost a century and her enormous body of work?

“This is the greatest honor and challenge to my life to date. I can’t think of anything more massive.”

Chéri will be in Winston-Salem for the first week of the play’s run. Reached at her home in Los Angeles, where she is currently at work on the TV show, “The Godfather of Harlem” with Forest Whitaker, Chéri agreed to pull three themes out of the massive material of the show: 1) the human voice is powerful, find yours, 2) be the rainbow in someone else’s cloud — even if they are different from you, 3) Love liberates.

“This was a word woman,” Chéri said. “She was mute for several years. Then she made her way back to her voice, and it became one of the most powerful voices in the world. She was always asking us to choose words carefully.

“Maya was so relentless about no matter how great the person or how destructive the person, if a human being did it, I have to say that I have it in me to do whatever that person did, and I have to choose to be constructive rather than destructive.”

Alexander is artistic director of the N.C. Black Repertory Co., which produces shows throughout the year in Winston-Salem and elsewhere, as well as the National Black Theatre biennially here.

“In writing this play, Angelica was faced with an incredible task,” Alexander said. “We have the right to the commercial property so we can use her poems. There is original music, but the lyrics are her poetry. And we travel the globe in this play: her childhood in Stamps, Ark., where she lived with her grandmother; St. Louis and San Francisco where she lived with her mother; Los Angeles where she produced shows for PBS; New York where she worked as a writer; and her time in Europe as a dancer.”

She lived awhile in Cairo, Egypt, with husband Vusumzi Make. When the marriage ended, Angelou moved to Ghana. There, she worked as an administrator at the University of Ghana and met Malcolm X.

“She knew everybody,” Alexander said.

In 1961, Angelou appeared in Jean Genet’s “The Blacks” off-Broadway with a group of then-little-known actors including James Earl Jones, Cicely Tyson, Louis Gossett Jr. and Roscoe Lee Browne.

“We show a rehearsal of ‘The Blacks’ in ‘Phenomenal Woman,’” Alexander said.

The late Larry Leon Hamlin founded N.C. Black Rep in 1979. When he created the National Black Theatre Festival 1989, he invited Angelou to be the first chairperson. She brought with her many of the actors from “The Blacks,” as well as Winfrey, Sidney Poitier and her extensive connections in the theater world.

“She was able to do things that nobody ever thought she would do,” Alexander said.

In 1993, Angelou recited her poem “On the Pulse of Morning” at Bill Clinton’s first presidential inauguration, making her the first poet since Robert Frost at the inauguration of John F. Kennedy in 1961 to make such a recitation.

The cast and crew of “Phenomenal Woman” wept when the poem was read during a rehearsal, Alexander said, “The power of the word.”

In 2018, the N.C. Black Repertory Co. awarded the inaugural Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin Rolling World Premiere production award to playwright Nambi E. Kelley, who started working on “Phenomenal Woman.” A combination of complications in Kelley’s schedule and delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic made it necessary for her to sign the rights to the material over to co-producers Corstorio and N.C. Black Rep. They contracted Chéri, who began working on the show in 2021.

After its debut here, “Phenomenal Woman” will play at The Ensemble Theatre in Houston and Hattiloo Theatre in Memphis on the way to a regional production and transfer to Broadway.

“It’s important that the producers are letting it be presented in Black theaters,” Alexander said. “It’s symbolic and fitting that it should happen that way. It’s a long road to Broadway.”

After N.C. Black Rep and Corstorio announced almost simultaneously that they were working on plays to tell Angelou’s story, the companies decided to join forces, and were soon joined by J. Todd Harris, owner of Branded Pictures. Corstorio is an entertainment media company that develops feature film, TV and Broadway productions with social impact.

Both David Rich, president of Corstorio, and Harris had professional relationships with Angelou, and Alexander has worked with Chéri since he produced her first professional production, “The Seeds of Abraham,” in 2014 at the Billie Holiday Theatre in New York City.

“Anybody who walks into the show thinking they know Dr. Angelou is going to walk out amazed,” Alexander said.

“The wisdom of this woman speaks through the ages,” Chéri said. “She’s speaking now even though she passed away almost 10 years ago. Every day as we move forward, as more tragedies occur, we need her voice more than ever — especially today, when those with so much negativity to spew have these social platforms. It’s very hard to find where to look to for wisdom. It’s hard to know what real wisdom is, but Maya’s wisdom speaks through the ages, and we need it today.”