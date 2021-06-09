McCray White, Reynolds High

Class of 2021,

Congratulations! I am so proud and honored to be graduating with this special group of 400 seniors. We pulled it off against the most daunting circumstances, and most importantly, we did it together.

Even though we may be recognized as the COVID Class of 2021, we are much more than that.

We are now equipped with a heavy dose of resiliency and perseverance, which will enable us to overcome most any obstacles ahead.

The hard work, determination and character that we have exhibited over last 14 months can propel us to attain a lifetime of achievements. The world is full of discoveries, and this senior class is ripe for the challenges and explorations ahead.

Even if we never cross the landing as students again, Reynolds is much more than a set of classrooms, a gymnasium and a grand old auditorium.

More importantly, Reynolds is a culmination of relationships that we have forged with our awesome teachers, coaches and fellow classmates. These friendships will endure long after we officially leave high school, but we can always lay claim to the Reynolds campus as our home away from home.

Together, we will always cherish these special bonds, because we are — Demons for life.