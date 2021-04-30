 Skip to main content
McCULLOUGH TILE & STONE
McCULLOUGH TILE & STONE

McCullough Tile & Stone

John McCullough, owner of McCullough Ceramic Corp., circa 1969. 

Established: 1962

What does your business do? We are a wholesale and retail tile distributor. Our design center/showroom is open to the public for tile selections. We have five tile designers on staff to assist with each client’s needs.

McCullough Tile & Stone

Amy Linville, owner of McCullough Tile & Stone with her son, Alex. Amy is daughter of the company's founder, John McCullough. 

How has it changed through the years? We are now very specialized having unique products that are exclusive to our tile showroom.

What is the secret to your longevity? We still pride ourselves on quality and customer service.

What’s something people would be surprised to know about your business? We are a third-generation business, still family owned and operated.

Location: 8101 North Point Blvd,. Winston-Salem

Web site and contact info: McCulloughTile.com

Phone: 336- 744-0660

