McCullough Tile & Stone

Established: 1962

What does your business do? We are a wholesale and retail tile distributor. Our design center/showroom is open to the public for tile selections. We have five tile designers on staff to assist with each client’s needs.

How has it changed through the years? We are now very specialized having unique products that are exclusive to our tile showroom.

What is the secret to your longevity? We still pride ourselves on quality and customer service.

What’s something people would be surprised to know about your business? We are a third-generation business, still family owned and operated.

Location: 8101 North Point Blvd,. Winston-Salem

Web site and contact info: McCulloughTile.com

Phone: 336- 744-0660