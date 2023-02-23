Anthony Thigpen takes a seasonal approach to songwriting.

During the winter, he turns into a “sad boy,” and not much writing happens. But, come springtime, the lyrics and melodies come rushing forth as he plays catch-up.

“And I have to go in with no expectations and just have fun,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s just a little melody idea. Sometimes, it’s sitting at a stop light and hearing my blinker. Sometimes, you’re asleep at 12:30 a.m. and you wake up, and there’s an idea.”

In a recent interview Thigpen spoke about finding a songwriting process that works for him, about a side project called Anthny and about the time a bandmate’s stunt went viral.

How did you get your start in music?

I’m originally from Jacksonville, Fla., lived there until I was about 11. Then, my family moved to Stokesdale, and I finished growing up. I’ve been in Winston since I was in my 20s.

I’ve pretty much always been into music. Drums were my first instrument. I’ve been playing those pretty much since I was 5.

The majority of my music background came from church. I played drums for a first grade awards ceremony and grew into other things.

When I grew up in Stokesdale, there was a lady named Martha Ford, who was a worship director at a small community church, and she became like my second mom.

Who are some of your musical influences?

I feel the majority of people can spit out two or three artists who have been extremely influential on their music. I feel like I’m the most nonmusic listening musician that there is. I feel that that’s weird. I have people that I really enjoy listening to, but most of the time, I’m the kind of guy who finds a song that, for whatever reason, hits me a certain way. And, all I do is listen to that on repeat. You could say, “Extraordinary Magic” by Ben Rector. There’s a Swedish pop singer named LÉON, who has a song called “Hope Is a Heartache.” That was on repeat for months. It just ranges all over the map.

How would you describe your music?

I don’t necessarily hold on to one genre. Around 18-years-old, I played a lot of country stuff. I still delve into country world. I also love pop music, and my music sometimes blends pop with some North Carolina textures.

How would you describe your creative process?

You have to be willing to change that seasonally. A long time ago, I thought that had to go a certain way, like A-B-C-D-E, in order for it to work. When I was younger, when I was 18, I would think that the only songs of worth that were good were the ones that came quick. I really believed that. I would think, “Well, this one didn’t come quick, so this one must not be very good.”

So, I learned that there’s just 1,000 different ways that a process can work.

When I write these days, I can’t go super-rubric-based with myself.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

No one has ever gotten me to do karaoke still, but if I do, it will be “Yeah!” by Usher, of course, or “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake.

I also like taking rap songs and making them sound like southern Gospel songs. It makes me laugh at least, and it makes me wish it would be a thing.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

I think opening up for Ben Rector would be amazing. He’s one of those guys I genuinely do respect, and I appreciate the way his albums are laid out, no matter how cheesy some people think they may be. Watching how he transitions out, and the arrangements that he does, it feels supernatural.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that’s ever happened at one of your shows?

My buddy Cooper Alan and I were playing in Georgia one night and our bass player McKinley Pollock, he jumped up on a subwoofer. And as he did that, he didn’t know there was a hazer mounted in the ceiling that was metal. He hit his head so hard he was gushing blood. And it actually went viral. It somehow made it on to a Barstool Sports page.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

It probably depends on what realm I’m in. If I’m in country world, one song I’ll do is “Who Wouldn’t Want to Be Me” by Keith Urban. Or maybe “Somebody Like You” (also by Keith Urban).

What do you want people to walk away with after listening to your music?

If it’s not authentic, no one is going to care. Especially with the next generation coming up. They can sniff out inauthenticity in a heartbeat. No matter who listens to my stuff, my hope and my goal is that they can at least feel the authenticity through it, and written from a place of whatever emotion you want to insert there and that people would feel that and understand that.

What’s next for you?

I do have a new single that is coming out, probably early spring. I’m waiting to get final artwork back.

And, I’m doing an awesome little side project, Anthny, that’s more digital than live, something that I’ve never really gotten the time to do. But, it’s now happening, which is awesome.