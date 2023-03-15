April Talbott is frontwoman for progressive rock band Impersona.

A classically-trained jazz singer, she was a little surprised, though, when someone first approached her brother asking if she might be interested in joining the group.

“I felt a little bit out of my element at the beginning,” she said. “But it was music I enjoyed listening to, and it was a really fun process. And it seemed to be a natural fit with our personalities.”

In a recent interview, she spoke about getting her start singing at weddings and funerals, about songwriting with her band, and about trying to inspire as a female rocker in her 40s.

How did you get interested in music?

I grew up in Pittsylvania County, Va., grew up singing in church, singing hymns. I was in the church choir. Then I went to Catawba College in Salisbury. I was a theater arts major and a voice minor.

And during that time, that’s where I learned to interpret character and character motivation, which I used later for singing. But at the time, I was thinking more of musical theater and classically-trained voice.

After college, I started singing professionally at weddings and funerals. And being a funeral singer was a very rewarding gig. It gave me an appreciation of how music can support and comfort people.

Then, I moved to Greensboro in 2007, and I met up with a fantastic group of jazz players that I eventually joined to start a group called Nobody’s Business. And, we played jazz together for about eight years.

During that same period of time, I started performing with Impersona, which was way out of my classically-trained jazz-singing background, but felt oddly natural to me.

When you were a funeral singer, were there certain songs that people would request often?

It kind of ran the gamut. There were certain hymns that you would kind of expect. I would be asked to sing “Amazing Grace” a lot. And sometimes, they would ask me to sing a secular song. It really varied. Once, I was called in the morning to sing “Ave Maria,” which I had never sung. But, I was familiar with it. So, I sang it a cappella in someone’s living room at a wake.

Who are some of your musical inspirations?

For jazz, I would say Billie Holiday, Julie London, Diana Krall, Sarah Vaughan. In general, outside of jazz, Chris Cornell is my all-time favorite vocalist. I don’t think anybody can touch him. There’s also Amy Lee. There’s Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes. There’s Bob Marley.

I think what they all have in common is they put their entire soul into every note. The vocals are all about nuance.

How would you describe your music?

When you’re singing jazz, you’re often singing standards. For me, jazz is the interpretation of other people’s stories, so becoming the character in the voice of the song is my goal. And the highest compliment I’ve ever received was being told that a person hearing me sing had never realized what a song surely meant until they heard me sing it.

My progressive rock band, Impersona, our themes are complications of human experience, trying to navigate the world without crumbling. We have an eclectic sound, we’re a little jazzy, a little math rock, even have a little Latin flavor on some tunes. But, overall it’s progressive rock. And, I am the lyricist and the lead singer for that band.

What’s your creative process like?

With the band, they will usually bring me a tune, and I will write the lyrics for it. Occasionally, I will come up with a melody. But, usually I’m given music — it might be fragments. It might be a few bars. It might be an entire melody or occasionally an entire song. It depends on the composer with whom I’m co-writing. I write the lyrics that come to me after sort of immersing myself in the track for a few days.

Now, I do have a book of lyrics that I’ve written that are kind of waiting for a melody to be presented that would be a good fit. It is absolutely crazy how many times that happens.

And then, we get together to see which pieces are movable pieces and arrange the parts together. Every week the band has a writing practice to try stuff out. A lot of my writing, even when I already have the lyrics on paper, it happens while the other musicians are playing. I’ll try something and think that doesn’t fit there.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I don’t like to sing karaoke, because as a professional singer, you feel compelled to do your best, and it seems like that’s not the point of karaoke. But, I love to sit and enjoy others doing karaoke, because when you see someone who has a chance to sing their favorite song at the top of their lungs and having fun getting a chance to share it with an audience, that’s joyful. And I’m always the one clapping the loudest for them, regardless of how anyone else in the room thinks they sound because of that joy.

If you could open for any artist, who would it be and why?

I would open for System of a Down because I would love for (lead singer) Serj (Tankian) to hear all of the harmonies I have written for his songs over the years. I think he would approve.

That’s sort of my daydream.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

I was performing once, and a lady approached me with a request. I didn’t know the song, but she said, “I do,” and she just took the microphone out of my hand and started singing. And I let her. I sat down and enjoyed a glass of wine, let her do her thing. She was happy, and I got a little break and she gave me a $100 tip.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

I love performing “St. James Infirmary” because I love the history of the song. If you look up the lyrics of that song, or you look up interpretations of that song, you’ll find hundreds of versions. I’ve performed it with so many different musicians, and I love hearing their interpretations, hearing the horns especially, getting down and creative. It’s also dark but has a sense of humor. And I always dedicate it to my ex-husband, when I perform it, because that always gets a laugh from the audience.

How did you get involved with Impersona?

One of the members, he knew that I was a jazz singer, he wanted to put something different together. Wanted to move into prog and math rock, and he wanted a jazz singer. My brother was playing in a metal band at the time, and they were in the same circles, and he approached my brother and asked, “Hey, do you think your sister would want to come jam with us and see how it sounds?”

What’s next for you?

I am starting to perform at O. Henry (Hotel) again. Also, doing more jazz gigs.

Impersona has two singles coming out in the next couple of months, and we are working on a concept album right now. We’re going through a really exciting period of writing.

And I’m in my 40s at the front of a rock band. Luckily, now it’s not such a big deal. But, when I first got started, the pool of female singers was a lot smaller in rock, especially in prog. But, to be able to represent women of my generation, that means something to me. When we go play these gigs, I’m just happy for younger audience members to see me and be like, “Oh she’s not home knitting and watching ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ She’s rocking out.”