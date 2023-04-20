Ross Coppley counts both Garth Brooks and Pantera as influences.

He spent about a decade in Nashville, and his sound is definitely country. But every now and then while playing live, he likes to sneak in little “teasers and blips” from the metal side.

“We do a breakdown from ‘Domination’ by Pantera when we play live,” he said. “And it always kind of throws people, because it’s such a quick moment. But, that pulls a little of my roots and what I grew up with into my style of country.”

In a recent interview, Coppley spoke about that blend of styles, about coming up through the Piedmont’s music scene, and about what happened when he ripped his pants at a music festival.

How did you get interested in music?

I grew up in Lexington, went to school at Central Davidson. Music has always been a passion of mine. My cousin, who was also my drummer for a long time, he was kind of my inspiration and the reason I got into it. He was like my brother. We’d always talk about music, and I felt something that really just changed me.

Who are some of your influences?

It kind of varies. Countrywise, Garth Brooks was definitely my idol and inspiration. He was kind of way more in-your-face for country at the time. I’ve always kind of leaned that way myself. With the rock background, there’s Metallica, Pantera.

How would you describe your music?

It’s country, but it’s got kind of a rock edge to it. It has definitely matured through the years. I started off in the rock world. The music that I’m going to be releasing this year, it’s country, but it’s got rock-oriented rhythm sections. It’s a blend of both worlds.

What is your creative process like?

Nashville is so weird. Early on in my career, you got in a room with some guys who wanted to write. But, here recently, if there’s something that’s been on my mind, I’ll take that and really hone the direction of what I’m feeling and grasp the emotion. I want the emotion of the actual music. When I write, I’m already thinking about that in my head, as far as the dynamic that I want for it. There are some bands that have come out and they said, “I can feel what you’re doing, there’s so much emotion, and you sell it through the music.”

What did you enjoy about coming up through the music scene here in the Triad?

I’ve lived in Georgia, and a couple of other places, and none of them really had the same outlook the way we always had in this area. It was such a musical scene around here. We had Ziggy’s back in the day. All of those genres. My buddies in Georgia, they always said, “We sit on the front porch picking bluegrass.” And for us, we didn’t sit on the porch. We went out and played concerts. Even if you made $20, we did it because we loved music. I wouldn’t have that same mentality if I hadn’t grown up in this scene around here.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

There’s an artist out right now, HARDY. He’s one of my favorite writers out in Nashville. And, he’s kind of in the same realm of what I’m doing, the country content lyrics mixed with the more rock-based origins of it. I like shows where you get kind of a mix, so it’s not the same sound the entire time.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

That’s kind of what broke me out of my shell. I sang karaoke one night. I was a drummer in a metal band, and I got up and sang as kind of a dare. Then, I started doing it more.

If I do it now, though, my go-to is that “Tequila” song where it’s one word.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

There are two of mine that I’m really partial to. One is called “Can’t Move On,” and the other is “Better Off Broken.” Both songs are so close and so personal to me.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

I played a festival one time, and when I leaned over to put my set list down, my pants tore right up through the crotch. It was already one of those shows. And I played the entire show like that, and I’m thinking, “I’m pretty glad they can’t see below this guitar.”

What’s next for you?

I’m either going to drop an EP soon, or just wait and do a full-length album. I’m really excited about that. It’s been exciting to hear the music and the direction and how it’s matured. I’ve been in Nashville for about 10½, 11 years now, and coming back around this way, having shows back in the area, I’m trying to put that in high gear and get everything rolling.