Meet the 2022 Journal All-Area football team

The Journal All-Area football team for the 2022 season, compiled by Joe Sirera. Players were nominated and selected by head coaches.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JAYLEN ALEXANDER-RAYNOR

QB, 6-feet-1, 205 pounds, senior, East Forsyth

A true dual-threat quarterback who beat teams with his arm and his feet, as well as his head, Alexander-Raynor led the Eagles to 12-1 record and the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Completed 186 of 285 passes for 2,944 yards, with 40 touchdowns and three interceptions. … Rushed for 1,259 yards and 17 TDs on 145 carries. … Was also first-team All-Area as a junior during the fall 2021 season. ... Central Piedmont 4-A’s offensive player of the year. … Participated in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. … Committed to Arkansas State.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

R.J. BROWN

LB, 6-feet, 200 pounds, senior, East Forsyth

Fast, physical, sideline-to-sideline linebacker for the Central Piedmont 4-A champions. … Brown led the Eagles with 136 tackles, including 25 for losses, and had five sacks. … Also intercepted two passes, forced two fumbles, recovered one, blocked five kicks and scored two touchdowns. ... Two-time all-state, three-time All-Area and three-time all-conference selection. … CPC’s defensive player of the year. … Committed to Gardner-Webb.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB JAYLEN ALEXANDER-RAYNOR

See Offensive Player of the Year

CAMAN CHAPLIN

RB, 5-10, 175, junior, West Forsyth

The latest in a long line of outstanding backs for the Titans, Chaplin rushed for 1,605 yards on 230 carries, with 16 touchdowns. … Also caught 15 passes for 155 yards for a West Forsyth team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Set a school record with a 362-yard rushing game (on 37 carries). … All Central Piedmont 4-A.

XAVION HAYES

RB, 6-1, 195, senior, North Davidson

The featured back for the Black Knights for two seasons, Hayes also developed into a receiving threat as a senior for a team that reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Rushed for 1,889 yards on 254 carries with 18 touchdowns. … Added 24 catches for 455 yards and four TDs. … All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A. … Was a first-team All-Area selection in the fall 2021 season as an offensive athlete. … Considering multiple college scholarship offers.

QUE’SEAN BROWN

WR, 5-10, 160, senior, East Forsyth

An explosive athlete who also received All-Area votes as a kick returner, Brown was a threat to score every time he touched the ball for the Eagles. … Finished ith 48 catches for 1,009 yards and 15 touchdowns, despite missing most of two games with an injury. … Also had 219 yards and four TDs on the ground and added 236 return yards and a TD for an East Forsyth team that finished 12-1 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Central Piedmont 4-A’s offensive player of the year as a junior and a two-time all-conference and All-Area selection. … Played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. … Committed to Duke.

AREION MATTHEWS

WR, 6-3, 225, senior, Winston-Salem Prep

Big-bodied receiver who used his All-Area basketball talent to make a major impact on the football field. … Matthews had 2,126 all-purpose yards (1,430 receiving, 431 rushing, 265 returning kicks) and scored 17 touchdowns for a Phoenix team that reached the NCHSAA Class 1-A West playoffs. … Also had four 2-point conversions. … Two-time all-conference selection in football. … Has recruiting interest from a number of Division I and Division II programs in football.

SHAMARIUS PETERKIN

WR, 6-2, 170, sophomore, Mount Tabor

The player teammates and coaches call “Snook” is a big-time athlete who also is a basketball standout and received All-Area votes as a defensive back and took over as quarterback for the Spartans late in the season. … Caught 14 passes for 305 yards and six touchdowns and ran 49 times for 331 yards and three TDs. … Completed 17 of 27 passes for 239 yards with four TDs as a quarterback for a Mount Tabor team that went 9-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Also returned a punt for a touchdown. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Has football scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Louisville, Maryland and UNC-Charlotte among others.

JAYVONTAY CONNER

TE, 6-3, 240, senior, East Forsyth

A protypical pass-catching tight end who moved from Alabama to Forsyth County for his senior year, Conner caught 50-plus passes for 852 yards and 14 touchdowns and added a rushing TD for the Eagles. … Earned All-Central Piedmont 4-A honors for an East Forsyth Team that finished 12-1 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. … Committed to Ole Miss.

TYSHON HOLLAND

OL, 6-1, 285, senior, Glenn

A four-year starter for the Bobcats, Holland was a physical presence who also provided leadership as a two-year captain. … Glenn coaches graded him at 88 percent as a blocker this year. … One of the best at his position in school history. … Was a second-team All-Area selection as a junior and a two-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A pick. … Has recruiting interest form a number of Division II programs.

DESMOND JACKSON

OL, 6-5, 290, junior, West Forsyth

The latest dominating offensive lineman for the Titans. … Jackson had 35 knockdown blocks and gave up no sacks this year while grading out at 86 percent with West Forsyth’s coaches. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

SAM PENDLETON

OL, 6-5, 300, senior, Reagan

A mauler and a technician as a blocker, Pendleton graded out at 91 percent for his high school career. … A three-year starter and two-time team captain. … Combined with fellow first-team All-Area selection Spencer Webb to fuel one of the area’s most productive offenses as the Raiders went 8-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Two-time all-conference, All-Area and all-state. … Played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. … Committed to Notre Dame.

AUSTIN PITTMAN

OL, 6-3, 350, senior, Mount Tabor

A team captain who set the tone for the Spartans with his physicality while playing tackle or guard. … Mount Tabor graded him at 82 percent as a blocker this season. … Helped Mount Tabor finish 9-3 and reach the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Three-time all-conference player and two-time All-Area selection. … Committed to Norfolk State.

SPENCER WEBB

OL, 6-4, 310, senior, Reagan

Finishes blocks as well as anyone in the area and set an example with his effort for the Raiders. … Graded out at 88 percent for his career at Reagan and helped Reagan finish 8-3 this year with a berth in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Two-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Was a second-team All-Area selection as a junior. … Has narrowed his college choices to Arkansas State, Eastern Michigan and UNC-Charlotte.

DEFENSE

NICK MARTIN

DL, 6-2, 210, senior, East Forsyth

One of the premier pass-rushers in the state, Martin set a school record with 24½ sacks as a senior and had 29 hurries. … Finished the year with 91 tackles, including 33 for losses for an Eagles team that went 12-1 and reached the third round of the NCSHAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Also forced four fumbles, recovered two, blocked one place-kick and blocked a punt. … Two-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A and All-Area selection. … Considering multiple scholarship offers.

JOSH NOLAN

DL, 6-1, 310, senior, Glenn

A four-year varsity starter for the Bobcats, Nolan commanded double-teams for much of his high school career. … Finished his senior year with 39 tackles, including 14 for losses, and seven sacks. … His work inside often freed up teammates to make plays. … Two-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A and All-Area selection. … Gaining recruiting interest from Division II programs.

BLAKE SHINAULT

DL, 6-1, 245, senior, Oak Grove

Anchor of the defensive line for a Grizzlies team that won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference, went 11-1 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Finished with 81 tackles, 21 of them for losses, and eight sacks. … Also forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and blocked two kicks. … A two-year starter and two-time all-conference selection, Shinault has college recruiting interest.

SEMAJ TURNER

DL, 6-3, 245, senior, Reagan

The heart and soul of the Raiders’ defense for three years, Turner was a focus of every opponent’s game plan. … Finished the season with 82 tackles, 26 of them for losses, 14 ½ sacks and 48 hurries while typically facing multiple blockers. … Also forced two fumbles and recovered one for a Reagan team that went 8-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Two-time captain, two-time all-conference and two-time All-Area selection. … Was the Central Piedmont 4-A’s defensive player of the year as a junior. … Played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. … Committed to Duke.

LB R.J. BROWN

See Defensive Player of the Year

CALEB DAVID

LB, 6-0, 205, junior, West Forsyth

Following in the footsteps of big brother Mack David as a Titan, Caleb is leaving his own legacy. … Finished his junior season with 140 tackles and six sacks. … Added a forced fumble, an interception and a safety for a West Forsyth team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Has recruiting interest from multiple Division I programs.

JEROME GIBSON

LB, 6-0, 195, junior, Mount Tabor

A playmaker at the second level for a Spartans team that went 9-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Credited with 105 tackles, including 21 for losses, and added 11 sacks. … Also had a rushing touchdown. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

NICK HALL

LB, 6-0, 200, senior, Reagan

The anchor at the second level for the Raiders’ defense the last two seasons. … Had 102 tackles, including 11 for losses, as a senior. … Also had 2½ sacks, eight hurries and an interception for a Reagan team that went 8-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Two-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Was a second-team All-Area selection as a junior.

LANDAN CALLAHAN

DB, 6-0, 165, junior, Reagan

A lock-down cover corner for a team that liked to play man-to-man defense. … Callahan finished with 40 tackles,18 pass break-ups, two interceptions and a forced fumble for a Raiders team that went 8-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Two-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Has scholarship offers from Duke, East Carolina, North Carolina, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others.

TASHAWN JETER

DB, 6-1, 180, senior, Reynolds

A long cover corner who didn’t pick off any passes because teams didn’t throw at him often, but broke up seven. … Two-time all-conference selection who was second-team All-Area as a junior. … Played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. … Committed to Marshall.

MATTHEW JOINES

DB, 6-1, 185, senior, East Forsyth

A leader and playmaker on the back end for an Eagles team that went 12-1 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Finished with 101 tackles, nine pass break-ups, two interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a senior. … Three-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Committed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

MARCUS WILSON

DB, 6-1, 190, junior, West Forsyth

A defensive back who had to play multiple positions this season because of injuries, Wilson made plays wherever he went. … Was in on 84 tackles and had four sacks and two interceptions for a Titans team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Already has a scholarship offer from Liberty.

SPECIAL TEAMS

AIDEN DAUGHERTY

K, 6-1, 165, junior, Oak Grove

Daugherty has handled kicking and punting for the Grizzlies for three years and his efforts this year helped them go 11-1 and reach the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A West playoffs. … Converted nine of 13 field-goal attempts, including four makes from 40 or more yards. … Made 38 of 40 extra-point kicks. … Averaged 32.7 yards per punt, with seven downed inside the 20. … Had 21 touchbacks on kickoffs. … All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A. … Has Division I recruiting interest.

PALMER WILLIAMS

P, 6-3, 190, senior, Davie County

Averaged 43.6 yards per punt this year. … Had a long punt of 63 yards and eight of his kicks were downed inside the 20 (two inside the 10). … Also handled placements for the War Eagles, making five of eight field-goal attempts. … Had 32 kickoffs for touchbacks. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A and conference’s punter of the year. … Selected for the Adidas All-American game. … Committed to Baylor.

AJAY COVERDALE

KR/PR, 6-2, 180, senior, Glenn

Had more than 500 yards in returns for the Bobcats and was a threat to go the distance every time the ball was in his hands. … As a receiver, Coverdale had 43 catches for 462 yards. … Added 211 yards as a runner. … Played the entire season with a torn rotator cuff. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Was first-team All-Area as a junior at defensive back.

RYAN THIEL

LS, 6-1, 185, senior, Mount Tabor

Handled snaps flawlessly for a Spartans team that went 9-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TY MILLER

QB, 6-2, 195, junior, Davie County

The distributor for an explosive War Eagles offense, Miller had a strong first season as a starter. … Completed 59 percent of his passes for 2,200 yards with 24 touchdowns. … Also had four rushing TDs and a pair of 2-point conversions. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

JAYLEN MOORE

RB, 5-8, 165, freshman, Reagan

Didn’t become the Raiders’ featured back until injuries forced him into the lineup in Week 5, but literally ran with the opportunity and should be a four-year starter. … Moore had 77 carries for 921 yards (11.9 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns in seven games for a Reagan team that went 8-3 and reached the NCSHAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Has the potential to be a receiving threat as well. … All-conference in one of the Triad’s strongest leagues.

MARKELL SUMMERS

RB, 5-11, 185, junior, Davie County

The ground element in an explosive War Eagles offense, Summers also was a threat as a receiver out of the backfield. … Had 203 carries for 1,024 yards and 12 touchdowns. … Caught 40 passes for 352 yards and four TDs. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

KENAZ McMILLIAN

WR, 6-0, 155, senior, Reynolds

A first-team All-Area selection a year ago, McMillian saw his numbers decline because of the Demons’ offensive struggles. … He still finished with 39 catches for 608 yards and three touchdowns. … Two-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Committed to Elon.

ZION MOYE

WR, 6-3, 175, senior, Walkertown

A big target when needed for a run-first Wolfpack team. … Had 31 catches for 604 yards and 13 touchdowns as Walkertown went 8-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A West playoffs. … Also contributed on defense and had two interceptions as an outside linebacker. … All-Mid-State 2-A.

BRODIE SMITH

WR, 6-0, 180, senior, Davie County

The top receiving threat for an explosive War Eagles offense, Smith was the favorite target of second-team All-Area quarterback Ty Miller. … Caught 65 passes for 946 yards and 12 touchdowns. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

SOLOMON GANTT

TE, 6-4, 210, senior, North Forsyth

A blocking tight end who also caught 11 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings. … Gantt has the frame to add weight at the next level. ... All-Mid-State 2-A selection.

MARK BERKLEY

OL, 6-2, 260, junior, East Forsyth

The left tackle for an Eagles team that went 12-1, won the Central Piedmont 4-A and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … East Forsyth’s coaches graded Berkley at 91 percent and credited him with 19 knockdown blocks. … All-conference. … Has the attention of college recruiters.

KAMRYN BLACKWELL

OL, 6-1, 310, senior, East Forsyth

Right guard for an Eagles team that went 12-1, won the Central Piedmont 4-A and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … East Forsyth’s coaches graded Blackwell at 87 percent and credited him with 22 knockdown blocks. … All-conference. … Has college recruiting interest.

GARRETT DiFOGGIO

OL, 6-1, 255, senior, Oak Grove

The Grizzlies’ coaches considered DiFoggio the most consistent offensive lineman for a team that averaged more than 300 yards per game. … A three-year starter, he helped Oak Grove go 11-1, win the Mid-Piedmont 3-A and reach the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs this year. … All-conference selection.

ETHAN KREBS

OL, 6-3, 305, senior, West Forsyth

A steady presence up front for the Titans, Krebs did not give up a sack this year. … Was credited with 38 knockdown blocks and graded out at 86 percent. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Has recruiting interest.

DREQUAN WILSON

OL, 6-2, 295, freshman, Winston-Salem Prep

Started every game at left tackle and did not give up a sack in his first season of high school football. … Wilson was credited with 25 pancake blocks. … Also contributed on defense, with 30 tackles, including 10 for losses, five sacks and three pass break-ups. … All-Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A.

DEFENSE

CHRIS ATKINS

DL, 6-2, 245, senior, Mount Tabor

An anchor and playmaker up front for a Spartans team that went 9-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Was in on 68 tackles, including eight sacks. … Also contributed on offense, with two rushing touchdowns. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

DEITY DEABLO

DL, 6-5, 245, junior, Oak Grove

A physical specimen who’s still growing and has significant upside. … Deablo was credited with 39 solo tackles, including five for losses, and 11 assists for a Grizzlies team that went 11-1, won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Also had two sacks and recovered a fumble. … All-conference. … Has Division I recruiting interest.

DARIEN MOORE

DL, 6-1, 230, senior, Glenn

A two-year starter, Moore played much bigger than his listed size for the Bobcats. … Had 52 tackles, including 18 for losses, and 15 sacks and was relentless in pursuit. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

MICHAEL MULLINS

DL, 6-2, 285, junior, East Forsyth

One of a number of standout defensive linemen for an Eagles team that went 12-1, won the Central Piedmont 4-A and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Was in on 86 tackles, including 14 for losses. … Had 7½ sacks and 14 hurries despite playing mostly in side. … Also recovered two fumbles and forced one. … All-conference. … Has the attention of college recruiters.

ZH’NARI CUTHRELL

LB, 5-10, 200, senior, Winston-Salem Prep

Cuthrell impacted the game in every way imaginable for the Phoenix’s defense. … Had 115 tackles, including 25 for losses, and finished with 11 sacks. … Added 10 pass break-ups, four forced fumbles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks. … Also scored a defensive touchdown. … All Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A.

JUSTIN HAYES

LB, 6-1, 205, senior, Davie County

A hard-hitting linebacker, Hayes was a defensive leader for the War Eagles. … Was in on 121 tackles and had 3 ½ sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

ROBERT JORDAN

LB, 5-10, 220, junior, Glenn

A two-year starter, Jordan is already a physical presence and a defensive leader as a junior. … Had 77 tackles, eight for losses, and four sacks. … Also caused four fumbles, intercepted three passes and recovered two fumbles. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Has significant recruiting interest.

CHASE ROBERTSON

LB, 5-11, 175, senior, Oak Grove

A two-year starter, Robertson was a big reason why the Grizzlies went 11-1, won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Was named the conference’s defensive player of the year after finishing with 69 solo tackles, 23 assists and 10 tackles for losses. … Robertson

JADON BLAIR

DB, 6-4, 175, sophomore, Mount Tabor

A young safety with a lot of upside for the Spartans, Blair finished with 44 tackles and three interceptions. … Also saw spot duty at quarterback for a Mount Tabor team that went 9-3 and reach the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

JACOB PATTERSON

DB, 6-0, 170, junior, North Forsyth

A playmaker at free safety for the Vikings, Patterson had 41 tackles and five interceptions. … Also broke up five passes and forced two fumbles. … All-Mid-State 2-A. … Has Division I and Division II recruiting interest.

GAVIN STINSON

DB, 5-11, 160, senior, Oak Grove

Three-year starter who was a leader for a Grizzlies team that went 11-1, won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Finished with 61 solo tackles and 19 assists, broke up three passes and blocked two kicks. … Also contributed on offense with 15 catches for 294 yards and two touchdowns. … All-conference. … Has college recruiting interest.

ANTWAN WILLIAMSON

DB, 5-11, 160, senior, Mount Tabor

Strong in coverage and against the run for a Spartans team that went 9-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Finished with 30 tackles, 24 pass break-ups and five interceptions. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

SPECIAL TEAMS

ALEJANDRO MORILLON

K, 5-10, 225, senior West Forsyth

Considered the best kicker in Titans history, Morillon converted 24 of 25 extra-point tries as a senior. … Went 2-fo-6 on field-goal attempts, but most of the misses were caused by poor snaps or blocking breakdowns. … Had 34 touchbacks on 45 kickoffs. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

JAHNAUL RITZIE

P, 6-3, 255, senior, Glenn

Better known as a defensive lineman, Ritzie averaged 42.3 yards per punt this season. … Also had 38 tackles, including six for losses, and three sacks for the Bobcats.

KR/PR QUE’SEAN BROWN

See WR on first-team offense

DYLAN LARIMORE

LS, 6-0, 205, junior, Walkertown

Handled snaps cleanly for a Wolfpack team that went 8-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A West playoffs. … Also contributed for Walkertown as a defensive lineman. All-Mid-State 2-A.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES

Carver: RB Reginald Dubose, senior; LB Bryan Green, freshman; DB Derrick Reid, sophomore.

East Forsyth: DB Nigel Gay, junior; OL Austin McNeill, junior.

Glenn: OL Grayson Johnson, junior.

Mount Tabor: DL Kevin Frazier, junior; WR/DB J.P. Peterkin, senior.

North Forsyth: OL/DL Zaire Adkins, senior; LB Bernard Williams III, senior.

Oak Grove: QB Connor Creech, junior; DL K.J. Leak, junior; LB Isaiah McGuffin, senior; LB Chris Tapia, senior.

Parkland: DL Jamiyo Dye, senior.

Reagan: LB Jeremiah Bailey, senior; K Ryder Lawson, junior.

Walkertown: QB Bryce Baker, sophomore; DB Mitrend Curry, sophomore; LB Chris McCorkle, senior; WR/DB/RB Jeremiah McIntyre-Peebles, senior; LB/RB Zakhi Mitchell, junior; DL J’Lynn Sheff, sophomore; DL Landon Venable, senior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Atkins: LB Brayden Dampier, senior; LB Broderick Freeman, senior.

Bishop McGuinness: WR/LB/QB Miller Aho, sophomore; QB/WR Jamison Graves, senior.

Carver: RB Antonio Samuels, freshman.

Glenn: WR Kamari Shell, sophomore; RB Brandon Sutton, junior; OL Jake Willard, senior.

Mount Tabor: RB Gio Caesar, senior; OL Antwan Lowery, junior.

North Forsyth: LB Rashad Boyd, junior; RB Lewis Green, junior; OL/DL Devon Huntley, sophomore; WR/DB Kerry Miller, junior; K Chayse Morgan, junior; DB Dominick Mounce, sophomore; LB Kenyon Smith, sophomore; QB Victor Wingate, junior.

Parkland: LB Jamari Cobb, senior; QB Riley Horton, sophomore.

Reagan: QB/WR Makhi Purvis, senior.