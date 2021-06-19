Memphis erases Confederate general from its public spaces

Now, the Sons of Confederate Veterans have agreed to transport his remains to their National Confederate Museum at the historic Elm Springs estate in Columbia, 200 miles away.

The group's spokesman, Lee Millar, a distant cousin of Forrest, said the bodies of Forrest and his wife were in an undisclosed location until they can be moved to the museum.

"Memphis is not the town that Forrest grew up in," he said. "It's just deleting his history and forgetting about the past."

Gradually, Forrest's legacy has been dismantled in Memphis. Forrest traded slaves near the area where people of many races now come to eat, drink and watch ball games downtown. A short drive away is the old Lorraine Motel, where civil rights leader Martin Luther King. Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

Many in majority-Black Memphis are eager to see Forrest gone. The park where his grave was located has been the site of protests related to the Black Lives Matter movement. A music festival for Juneteenth, which marks the end of American slavery, is scheduled there this weekend.

"It's like a burden has been lifted," said Van D. Turner, a Black county commissioner who pushed for the Forrest statue removal. "It just gives us breath."