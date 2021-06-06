 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merck probing discovery of noose at North Carolina plant
0 Comments

Merck probing discovery of noose at North Carolina plant

  • 0

DURHAM — Pharmaceutical maker Merck & Co. is investigating how a noose ended up on the campus of its plant in Durham, North Carolina, according to a published report.

Merck operates a 262-acre facility in north Durham. The News & Observer reports that a contractor on site found "a rope fashioned as a noose" at a construction project, according to an email obtained by the newspaper. The rope was immediately removed, the email said.

"Actions such as these will NOT be tolerated and individuals found committing such acts will be dealt with swiftly and severely," site management said in the email. "As a leadership team, we are disgusted that anyone on our plant site would engage in such behavior."

The email was signed by 17 people.

Nooses have been used as symbols of racism and hate towards Black people, alluding to the history of racial violence and lynchings that took the lives of thousands of people in the 19th and 20th centuries.

On Saturday, in response to an email seeking to confirm that a noose was found, Merck confirmed it was "investigating the incident."

"We have zero tolerance for hate, racism, or discrimination in our workplace or society," the company said in the statement sent to the newspaper by Merck spokesman Patrick Ryan.

Ryan did not respond to multiple messages by phone and email requesting additional details about the incident and steps the company was taking to address it.

The Durham site was one of two Merck plants tapped to help manufacture the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year.

In the Saturday email, site leadership encouraged employees to voice any concerns to management, and provided other resources for support.

"Individually and collectively we must and we will stand together against racism, hate and discrimination," the email said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money
Politics

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money

Arnita Miles, community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, accused Tonya McDaniel, a Forsyth County commissioner, of misappropriating about $47,000 in grant money meant for the Winston-Salem NAACP and pocketing it into a personal bank account. No criminal charges have been filed. Blueprint NC, a nonprofit, said it gave the grant money based on an application made on behalf of the local NAACP, but the past president of the chapter said he was never aware that a grant request had been made and he never saw any of that money come through the Winston-Salem NAACP.

+4
Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.
Crime

Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.

Kmya Amari Renee Wynn, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges connected to the death of 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV on Aug. 18, 2020. Prosecutors said that Wynn was behind the wheel of a car that went 75 mph and up in a chase with law-enforcement officers along Patterson Avenue. The chase ended when Wynn lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole. Pledger died at the scene. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News