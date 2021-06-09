Micah Inez Eustache, Parkland IB Magnet High

Dear Class of 2021,
The last year and a half have proven that we are the product of academic excellence and the future of cultural awakening!
We have overcome the unique challenge of COVID-19, but despite this obstacle, we shared our voices to echo change and promise for a better tomorrow.
We have spent the last nine months dedicating ourselves to becoming a part of a collaborative approach to new learning. Via Zoom, Microsoft Teams and social-distanced study groups, I’ve witnessed the qualities of determination and perseverance within my own classmates.
We didn’t allow a pandemic to slow us down nor defer our dreams. Now is the time to celebrate and acknowledge our achievements as we welcome what’s next!
Like most of you, I spent last fall preparing for the next phase of my life. Fortunately, I was guided by my village (family, mentors and the supportive faculty at Parkland IB Magnet High School) to prepare for my college and scholarship-application process.
There were moments where I lacked motivation, even with the extensive list of resources that were given to me. I made a mistake in looking so far ahead that I forgot to reflect on what brought me this far.
My village cared about my future and knew what I could offer the world so they encouraged me to take mental breaks when needed and to manage my time efficiently in order to keep a healthy balance. Their support has been paramount during my senior year and as a result, I will attend one of the top women’s colleges this fall, Wellesley College. I’m humbled and grateful for this support.
I encourage each of you to embrace your village or create your village! Surround yourself with positive people who aspire to become better each day! This is how we conquered 2020, how we’re facing 2021 and how we’ll continue to be bold leaders who are the products of Forsyth County!
Class of 2021, you already possess qualities to achieve prosperity and success. You will reach your goals, not because I said so but because YOU said so!
Remember what you have learned from this pandemic and apply it to your next set of goals. Each time that you reach a new goal, always reach back and help another student to achieve this momentous occasion. We survived this year because others “reached” back!
Remember the people who pour into you!
Remember you are destined for greatness!
Sincerely,
Micah Inez Eustache, senior class president, Parkland IB Magnet High School