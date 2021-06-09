Micah Inez Eustache, Parkland IB Magnet High

Dear Class of 2021,

The last year and a half have proven that we are the product of academic excellence and the future of cultural awakening!

We have overcome the unique challenge of COVID-19, but despite this obstacle, we shared our voices to echo change and promise for a better tomorrow.

We have spent the last nine months dedicating ourselves to becoming a part of a collaborative approach to new learning. Via Zoom, Microsoft Teams and social-distanced study groups, I’ve witnessed the qualities of determination and perseverance within my own classmates.

We didn’t allow a pandemic to slow us down nor defer our dreams. Now is the time to celebrate and acknowledge our achievements as we welcome what’s next!

Like most of you, I spent last fall preparing for the next phase of my life. Fortunately, I was guided by my village (family, mentors and the supportive faculty at Parkland IB Magnet High School) to prepare for my college and scholarship-application process.

There were moments where I lacked motivation, even with the extensive list of resources that were given to me. I made a mistake in looking so far ahead that I forgot to reflect on what brought me this far.