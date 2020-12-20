Michelle Singletary: Covid-19 has created new jobs — for scammers preying on the unemployed

WASHINGTON — If the devastation of losing your job because of the coronavirus pandemic isn't enough, imagine being conned by scammers capitalizing on the spread of COVID-19 and your desperation to generate some income.

Income-based scams have increased significantly because of the pandemic. In the first nine months of 2020, people looking for ways to earn money were cheated out of $150 million, according to new data from the Federal Trade Commission.

"Scammers have been even bolder during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Andrew Smith, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection. "So many of us are unemployed or underemployed, stuck at home and badly in need of income. In fact, the number of income scams reported to the FTC reached the highest level on record in the second quarter of 2020. These scammers are taking advantage of a desperate situation to rip money from the hands of those of us least able to afford it."

In a crackdown the authorities are calling "Operation Income Illusion," the FTC - along with 19 federal, state and local law enforcement partners — is focusing on shutting down fake employment, work-at-home, multilevel marketing and investment scams.